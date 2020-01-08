Oregon picked up its first Badger South Conference win of the season with a 38-34 home win over Monona Grove/McFarland on Friday, Jan. 3.
The Panthers are now 1-2 in conference duals.
Oregon 160-pounder John Ruth pinned Elijah Newman in 24 seconds, and Owen Heiser (145) pinned Johnny Schlaefer in 1:37.
Nate Hall (195) won via 17-2 technical fall against Jed Strait, and Brandon Liddle (126) won 5-2 decision over Cole Weaver.
Oregon received forfeit victories at 106, 113 and 170.
Dakota Brown (120) and Seth Niday (152) lost by decision, and Alex Vieaux (132) lost by major decision. Tyler Wald (182) and Lexi Verhage (220) lost by pin.
MG/McFarland received forfeit victories at 138 and 285.