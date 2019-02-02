Everyone did their part Friday, Jan. 25, as the Oregon wrestling team eked out a one-point victory over MG/McFarland for its first Badger South Conference dual meet win in two years.
“It was a total team victory,” coach Ned Lease said. “As coaches, we try to figure out the best positions to put everyone in, and they executed.”
A day earlier the Panthers tried their best to upset Fort Atkinson but fell short in that dual.
Oregon 37,
MG/McFarland 36
The Panthers won all seven matches Friday to earn the team’s first dual meet win of the season, 37-36 over MG/McFarland.
Trailing 36-33, Oregon went into the final dual meet needing a major decision or better from Collin Keast at 120 pounds.
Keast came out of a blood time and was able to ride out the match, winning a major decision 13-3.
“It was like someone let the air out of a balloon,” Lease said. “The crowd didn’t even realize it right away. It was really special.”
Junior Nathan Hall, a second-year wrestler, could have probably won at 195, but Lease decided to bump him up a weight to get a pin at 220. The win put Oregon up 33-18.
“After that match, you could see everyone start doing the math on their hands,” Lease said.
Oregon forfeited at 285, 106 and 113 to go behind 36-33, meaning Keast needed four points for a major decision or better for the win.
Freshman Michael Schliem earned a forfeit at the opening weight of 126. Fellow freshman Turner Sieren followed with a huge pin at 132 and John Ruth added a fall in 47 seconds at 138.
MG/McFarland had multiple wrestlers at 138 and could have bumped someone up to 145, but opted not to and both teams double forfeited.
“We knew mathematically, if there was a double-forfeit we had a chance,” Lease said.
Freshman Cooper King, who had lost to three seniors on Senior Night, took care of business this time and earned an 8-5 decision against Carlos Gatica.
Senior Robbie Ruth capped an undefeated dual meet season with a pin in :58 at 182.
“It was great to see the guy’s hard work come to fruition,” Lease said.
Fort Atkinson 42, Oregon 25
The Panthers won four matches and received a forfeit at another Thursday but couldn’t fill enough weight classes to beat Fort Atkinson.
Keast and Robbie Ruth each recorded pins, while freshman Turner Sieren and Hall earned a decision and major decision, respectively.
Keast pinned Fort’s Sawyer Brandenburg in 1 minute, 59 seconds at 120 pounds and Ruth added a fall over Louis Jones in 1:22 at 182.
Sieren added a 7-1 decision over Vincent Healy at 132 and at 220, Hall beat Seth Draeger 14-3.
King and John Ruth each lost by decision. King came up on the short side of a 7-5 decision against Riley Koehler at 170. Ruth lost a 4-2 decision to Mitchell Goldsmith at 145.
Schliem won by forfeit at 132, while Oregon forfeited at 113, 138, 160, 170, 195 and 285.
Oregon and Fort double-forfeited at 106.