Everyone did their part Friday, Jan. 25, as the Oregon wrestling team eked out a one-point victory over MG/McFarland for its first Badger South Conference dual meet win in two years.

“It was a total team victory,” coach Ned Lease said. “As coaches, we try to figure out the best positions to put everyone in, and they executed.”

A day earlier the Panthers tried their best to upset Fort Atkinson but fell short in that dual.

Oregon 37,

MG/McFarland 36

The Panthers won all seven matches Friday to earn the team’s first dual meet win of the season, 37-36 over MG/McFarland.

Trailing 36-33, Oregon went into the final dual meet needing a major decision or better from Collin Keast at 120 pounds.

Keast came out of a blood time and was able to ride out the match, winning a major decision 13-3.

“It was like someone let the air out of a balloon,” Lease said. “The crowd didn’t even realize it right away. It was really special.”

Junior Nathan Hall, a second-year wrestler, could have probably won at 195, but Lease decided to bump him up a weight to get a pin at 220. The win put Oregon up 33-18.

“After that match, you could see everyone start doing the math on their hands,” Lease said.

Oregon forfeited at 285, 106 and 113 to go behind 36-33, meaning Keast needed four points for a major decision or better for the win.

Freshman Michael Schliem earned a forfeit at the opening weight of 126. Fellow freshman Turner Sieren followed with a huge pin at 132 and John Ruth added a fall in 47 seconds at 138.

MG/McFarland had multiple wrestlers at 138 and could have bumped someone up to 145, but opted not to and both teams double forfeited.

“We knew mathematically, if there was a double-forfeit we had a chance,” Lease said.

Freshman Cooper King, who had lost to three seniors on Senior Night, took care of business this time and earned an 8-5 decision against Carlos Gatica.

Senior Robbie Ruth capped an undefeated dual meet season with a pin in :58 at 182.

“It was great to see the guy’s hard work come to fruition,” Lease said.

Fort Atkinson 42, Oregon 25

The Panthers won four matches and received a forfeit at another Thursday but couldn’t fill enough weight classes to beat Fort Atkinson.

Keast and Robbie Ruth each recorded pins, while freshman Turner Sieren and Hall earned a decision and major decision, respectively.

Keast pinned Fort’s Sawyer Brandenburg in 1 minute, 59 seconds at 120 pounds and Ruth added a fall over Louis Jones in 1:22 at 182.

Sieren added a 7-1 decision over Vincent Healy at 132 and at 220, Hall beat Seth Draeger 14-3.

King and John Ruth each lost by decision. King came up on the short side of a 7-5 decision against Riley Koehler at 170. Ruth lost a 4-2 decision to Mitchell Goldsmith at 145.

Schliem won by forfeit at 132, while Oregon forfeited at 113, 138, 160, 170, 195 and 285.

Oregon and Fort double-forfeited at 106.

What's next

Oregon travels to Fort Atkinson High School at 8 a.m. Saturday for the Badger Conference wrestling tournament.