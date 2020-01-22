Even though Oregon High School was not in session on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Panthers wrestling team was hard at work preparing for a busy week.
The practice paid off Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the form of a 58-12 home win over Sugar River.
Oregon won six of the seven contested matches to improve to 2-3 in dual competition. Five Panthers ended their bouts with first-period pins.
“We went individual-by-individual and drilled the living daylight out of a few things,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “It was so nice to see what we did the night before translate to the dual.”
Cooper King (170 pounds) was the quickest to win his match, as he pinned Patrick Samon in 22 seconds. Owen Heiser (145) kicked off the dual with a pin of Brycen Shcuhmacher in 49 seconds, and Brandon Liddle (126) had Oregon’s final win with a pin of Brian Hollis in 52 seconds.
Nate Hall (220) pinned Hunter Olson in 1:02. Ramiro Ramos (113) scored 12 of the last 15 points before pinning Nathan Balderas in 3:10.
Seth Niday (152) built a big lead early, and avoided being pinned at the end of the second period en route to a 13-5 major decision over Robert Chenoweth.
Dakota Brown (120), John Ruth (160), Tyler Wald (182) and Lexi Verhage (195) received forfeit victories for the Panthers.
The Raiders received a forfeit victory at 138, and both teams forfeited at 106 and 285. Oregon’s Alex Vieaux (132) lost by pin.