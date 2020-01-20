Oregon had two wrestlers finish third and another fourth at the Badger Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Lake Geneva.
The Panthers were coming off a Badger South Conference road loss to rival Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Badger Scramble
The Panthers finished sixth out of 14 teams with 150 points at Badger High School.
Kaukauna won the team title with 362.5 points.
Oregon 145-pounder Owen Heiser and 152-pounder Seth Niday each went 3-1 to place third in their respective weight classes
Heiser won by 18-2 technical fall over Kewaskum’s Alex Butler and by 16-5 major decision over Kaukauna’s Brett Hartzheim. He bounced back from a semifinal loss to Nicolet’s Braeden Ott with a pin of Racine Park’s Dashawn Bolton in 5:08.
Niday pinned Nicolet’s Ben Hersh in 1:02 and Little Chute’s Devin Stanelle in 5:52, then bounced back from a semifinal loss to Kaukauna’s Titus Hammen with an 11-5 decision over Union Grove’s Jon Sackman.
Brandon Liddle (126) finished fourth with a 2-3 record. He pinned Kenosha Indian Trail’s Logan Silva in 2:34 and won a 14-0 major decision over Brookfield Central’s William Strader, but lost his next three matches by tech fall.
Cooper King (160) took fifth with a 3-2 record. He pinned Cedarburg’s Adrian Anderson in 1:05 and Sun Prairie’s Kyle Kaltenberg in 4:29 and received a medical forfeit victory.
Karl Brooks (170) finished sixth with a 3-1 record. He pinned Little Chute’s Steven Haack in 4:43, beat Cedarburg’s Benjamin Erickson 10-5 and received a forfeit victory.
Ramiro Ramos (113) placed sixth with a 1-3 record. He won an 11-3 major decision over Indian Trail’s Thalia Sullivan.
John Ruth (152) took seventh with a 2-2 record. He started his day with a pin of Cedarburg’s Caden Halverson in 41 seconds and ended his day with a pin of Sun Prairie’s Jack Desens in 1:13.
Ryan Payne (106) was ninth with a 1-4 record. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Andrew Whitescarver in 37 seconds.
Tyler Wald (182) took 11th with a 2-3 record. He beat Little Chute’s Ezekiel Stoll 6-5 and Nicolet’s Will Deitrich 9-4.
Alex Vieaux (132) lost his first three matches, then pinned Cedarburg’s Joseph Conniff at the 1:45 mark of the 13th-place match.
Stoughton 74, Oregon 0
Niday and Michael Schliem nearly pulled off upsets against the Vikings, as the Panthers dropped to 2-2 in conference duals.
Stoughton won all of the contested matches and received four forfeit victories.
Schliem lost to Trenton Dow 2-0 at 138 pounds. Dow recorded a takedown a minute into the match, and Schliem was unable to break free in the remaining five minutes.
Niday (152) tried to wear out senior Braeden Whitehead, but lost 3-1. It was Whitehead’s second match of the season and the first to go the full six minutes.
After a scoreless first period, Whitehead scored an escape and a takedown in the second. Niday also had an escape in the second, and nearly scored a takedown in the final seconds of the bout.
Brooks (170) managed a first-period escape against Luke Spilde, but never led in a 7-1 loss. Heiser (145) lost by 19-3 tech fall against Gavin Model.
“We’re really strong in our middle weights, but that’s where Stoughton is strong, too,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “We’re fortunate to have the defending state champs in our conference. I felt like we were a little passive and slow to react at times, but we were in the right position.”
Payne (106), Ramos (113), Dakota Brown (120), Vieaux (132), King (160) and Wald (182) lost by pin. The Panthers forfeited at 126, 195, 220 and 285.