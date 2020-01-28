Oregon’s Lexi Verhage, Michael Schliem and Owen Heiser won titles Saturday, Jan. 25, at two separate tournaments.
The Panthers were coming off a 39-34 home loss to Badger South Conference foe Monroe a day previous.
Oregon started its busy week with a 58-12 home win over Sugar River on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Wisconsin High School Girls Championship
Verhage won the 182-pound title with a 2-0 record Saturday at Wausau West High School. She pinned Arrowhead’s Kate Riege in 1:34 and won by injury default over Riege in the championship match.
Oregon’s Kelly Janssens placed eight at 145 with a 2-3 record. She pinned Greenfield’s Lala Torres in 44 seconds to start the tournament and bounced back from a loss with a pin of Two Rivers’ McKenna Meyer in 37 seconds, but lost her final two matches.
Ashlynd Schnelle-Hughes (152) lost both of her matches.
Oregon tied for 33rd out of 59 teams with 14 points. Milwaukee Reagan won the team title with 73.5 points.
Monroe Invite
The Oregon boys team placed fourth out of 11 teams with 165.5 points Saturday, as Schliem (138) and Heiser (145) finished atop the podium.
Schliem won all three of his matches by first-period pin. He finished off Monroe’s Jace Amacher in 47 seconds, Cuba City/Southwestern’s Jackson Soja in 56 seconds and Belmont/Platteville’s Tanner Paulson in 1:05.
Heiser received a bye into the semifinals, then pinned Monroe’s Dakota Wickstrum in 2:52 and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Raul Rojas in 1:14.
The Panthers’ Seth Niday (152) placed second with a 2-1 record. He pinned Cuba City/Southwestern’s Colin Blackbourn in 5:27 and Whitewater’s David Cushman in 57 seconds before being pinned by Orfordville-Parkview’s Korben Brown in the championship match.
Dakota Brown (120), Brandon Liddle (126) and Karl Brooks (170) each went 3-1 and ended up third.
Brown won by 10-0 major decision over Orfordville-Parkview’s Ian Suer, then bounced back from a quarterfinal loss with a 14-4 major decision over Beloit Memorial’s Edwin Mora. He won by injury default over Whitewater’s Brian Porcaro in the third-place match.
Liddle won by 15-0 technical fall over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Cashton Hauser, but lost 7-6 to Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Taber in the semifinals. He won by 12-0 major decision over Cuba City/Southwestern’s Lucas Blackbourn and pinned Hauser at the 2:59 mark of the third-place match.
Brooks beat Whitewater’s Denver Isbell 2-1, then bounced back from a semifinal loss with a 7-0 win over Belmont/Platteville’s Payton Nielsen and a pin of Isbell at the 4:34 mark of the third-place match.
Cooper King (160) and Nate Hall (195) each went 2-2 and placed fourth. Both wrestlers won their first and third matches.
King beat Lake Mills’ Caleb Quest 7-2 and pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Shannon Gill-Mast in 1:38.
Hall won by 10-1 major decision over Lake Mills’ Jordan Tindell and pinned Orfordville-Parkview’s Travis Pulaski in 55 seconds.
Ryan Payne (106) and Ramiro Ramos (113) also went 2-2 and finished fifth. Both wrestlers won their second and fourth matches.
Payne pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Navaeh Koch in 1:30 and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ike Meylor in 2:17.
Ramos pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Caden Lindholm in 4:30 and Clinton’s Taylor Beaudin in 1:44.
Tyler Wald (182) started his day with a pin of Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Malachi Frederick in 5:32 before losing his final two matches. Thomas Lyon (132) lost both of his matches
The host Cheesemakers won the team title with 191 points.
Monroe 39, Oregon 34
The Panthers dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in Badger South dual competition with a loss to the Cheesemakers.
Schliem (138) pinned Amacher in 51 seconds, Hall (220) pinned Isaac Bunker in 1:44, King (170) pinned Jaden Clark in 2:17, Liddle (126) pinned Zach Roper in 2:54 and Heiser (145) pinned Wickstrum in 4:59.
Oregon’s John Ruth (152) won by 10-0 major decision over Max Patterson.
Niday bumped up to 160 and lost 3-2 against Patrick Rielly. Brooks (182) and Wald (195) both bumped up a weight class and lost by major decision.
Brown (120) also lost by major decision. Payne (106), Ramos (113) and Lyon (132) lost by pin. Oregon forfeited at 285.
Oregon 58, Sugar River 12
Even though Oregon High School was not in session on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Panthers wrestling team was hard at work preparing for a busy week.
Oregon won six of the seven contested matches, and four Panthers ended their bouts with first-period pins.
“We went individual-by-individual and drilled the living daylight out of a few things,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “It was so nice to see what we did the night before translate to the dual.”
King (170) was the quickest to win his match, as he pinned Patrick Samon in 22 seconds. Heiser (145) kicked off the dual with a pin of Brycen Shcuhmacher in 49 seconds, and Liddle (126) had Oregon’s final win with a pin of Brian Hollis in 52 seconds.
Hall (220) pinned Hunter Olson in 1:02. Ramos (113) scored 12 of the last 15 points before pinning Nathan Balderas in 3:10.
Niday (152) built a big lead early, and avoided being pinned at the end of the second period en route to a 13-5 major decision over Robert Chenoweth.
Brown (120), Ruth (160), Wald (182) and Verhage (195) received forfeit victories for the Panthers.
The Raiders received a forfeit victory at 138, and both teams forfeited at 106 and 285. Oregon’s Alex Vieaux (132) lost by pin.