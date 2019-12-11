Oregon started its season with a Badger South Conference home loss to Fort Atkinson on Friday, Dec. 6.
A day later, the Panthers finished third out of eight teams with 155 points at the Campbellsport Cougar Invitational.
Campbellsport Cougar Invitational
Oregon’s Brandon Liddle (126 pounds), Michael Schleim (138), Seth Niday (152) and Cooper King (160) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Liddle, Schleim and King went 2-1 on the day, while Niday spilt his two matches.
Liddle pinned Sheboygan South’s Johnny Lee in 1:49 and won a 7-6 decision in overtime against Campbellsport’s Roman Skorupa. He lost a 7-4 decision against Waunakee’s Gabe Guralski in the championship match.
Schleim won via 18-1 technical fall over New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Noah Stiller and pinned Columbus’ Kole Gavin in 32 seconds, but lost a 6-4 decision against Waunakee’s Sam Lorenz in the championship match.
King won a 3-2 decision over Campbellsport’s Hunter Campagna and pinned Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer in 1:01. Campbellsport’s Devyn Urban pinned King in 3:21 in the championship bout.
Niday pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Derek Ryan in 40 seconds, but lost a 10-1 major decision against Waunakee’s Berhett Statz.
Oregon’s Owen Heiser (145) and Tyler Wald (182) placed third in the respective weight classes after going 3-1 on the day. Nate Hall (220) also took third with a 2-1 record.
Heiser pinned Campbellsport’s James Fettig in 54 seconds, then lost an 11-9 decision to Waunakee’s Braysen Ellis in the championship semifinals. He pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Nick Foster in 24 seconds in the consolation semis, and earned a 16-1 tech fall victory against Racine Case’s Lucas Jackson.
Wald pinned Campbellsport’s Mike O’Brien in 1:58, but was pinned by Waunakee’s Kael Johnson in the semifinals. He bounced back to win a 4-3 decision against Waunakee’s Charles Borchardt and pin New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Jacob Van Dusser in 4:56.
Hall pinned New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Sam Engle in 55 seconds, but was pinned by Columbus’ James Roche in the championship semifinals. He received a bye in the consolation semis, then pinned Waunakee’s Jackson Reischel in 3:25.
The Panthers’ Karl Brooks (170) pinned Columbus’ Jevin Burbach in 5 minutes, but lost his last three matches. Brandon Bello-Albino (285) pinned Sheboygan South’s Austin Jones in 2:55, but also lost his last three matches. Ramiro Ramos (113), Dakota Brown (120) and Cammeron Hall (145) lost both of their matches
Waunakee won the team title with 246.5 points.
Fort Atkinson 46, Oregon 28
The Panthers won six matches against the Blackhawks.
Liddle (126) pinned Jacob Roscioli, Schleim (138) pinned Vincent Healy, and Niday (152) pinned Bryan Carrera-Ramos.
King (160) won by major decision over Ryan Heidel, Heiser (145) won by decision over Tristan Trevine, and Brooks (170) won by decision over Eli Koehler.
Hall (220) lost by major decision. Ramos (113), Dakota Brown (120), Alex Vieaux (132), Wald (182), Lexi Verhage (195) and Bello-Albino (285) lost via pin. Oregon forfeited at 106.