Brandon Liddle and Michael Schliem highlighted Oregon’s day at the Division 1 Sun Prairie Regional on Saturday, Feb. 15, with championships.
The Panthers qualified eight of 12 wrestlers for the Oconomowoc Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22, and finished fourth out of eight teams with 140.5 points at the regional.
Liddle won the 126-pound title and Schleim, who missed the Badger Conference Tournament with the flu, came back to capture the 138-pound crown.
Owen Heiser (145) and Cooper King (160) finished second, Seth Niday (152) and Nate Hall (195) took third, and Karl Brooks (170) and Tyler Wald (182) placed fourth to qualify for sectionals.
Liddle (28-13) went the full six minutes in all three of his victories. He won by 18-3 technical fall over Oconomowoc’s Jacob Bandler, won a 12-5 decision over Sun Prairie’s Anthony Welch, and beat Madison La Follette’s Dominic Flores 4-1 in the championship match.
Schliem (25-4) pinned Oconomowoc’s Jonah Brandenstein in 2:52, beat Stoughton’s Trent Carpenter 7-0, and edged Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino 6-4 in the championship bout.
Heiser (29-8) won by 16-2 major decision over Oconomowoc’s Jacob Mindiola, but lost to Stoughton’s Gavin Model by tech fall in the championship.
King (24-17) beat Sun Prairie’s Jack Desens 12-7 and Oconomowoc’s Tyler Scully 12-8 before falling to Stoughton’s Luke Spilde in the championship.
Niday (29-9) pinned Fort Atkinson’s Bryan Carrera-Ramos in 1:41, lost to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson 13-7, and pinned Sun Prairie’s Dominick Stroede in 58 seconds in the third-place match.
Hall (22-12) bounced back from a semifinal loss to Fort Atkinson’s Jacob Horvatin with a pin of Oconomowoc’s Dean Loppnow at the 3-minute mark of the third-place match.
Brooks (20-16) beat Fort Atkinson’s Eli Koehler 7-2, then lost to Stoughton’s Brandt Spilde and La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski before securing fourth.
Wald (15-20) pinned Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel in 5:48, and fell to Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Witkins and Monona Grove/McFarland’s Connor Fraiser before beating Stoughton’s Ryan Lamers 6-2 to secure his spot at sectionals.
Dakota Brown (120) finished one spot out of qualifying in fifth. He pinned Oconomowoc’s Ryan Gill in 3 minutes after falling to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Blare Wood.
Ryan Payne (106) took sixth. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Andrew Whitescarver at the 3:05 mark in the consolation semifinals after falling to Oconomowoc’s Holden Willett, but was pinned by Kettle Moraine’s Chris Biondo in the fifth-place match.
Ramiro Ramos (113) and Alex Vieaux (132) lost both of their matches.
Stoughton qualified for the D1 Janesville Craig Team Sectional by winning the regional title with 273 points. The Vikings are looking for their third consecutive team state championship.