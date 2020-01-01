Oregon freshman Seth Niday won his second tournament title in a week’s span, as he captured the 152-pound crown at the Mid-States Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Panthers started strong a day earlier and ended up eighth out of 37 teams with 186 points at the Williams Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Niday’s victory came a week after he won the 152-pound title at the Mount Horeb Invitational. He won via 17-2 technical fall over Harvard (IL)’s Devin Van Deveer and 13-3 major decision over Evansville/Albany’s Riley Long, then pinned Horicon’s Josh Thomsen in 56 seconds to reach the semifinals. He won a 2-1 decision over Whitefish Bay’s Connor Dyke, and beat Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson 4-2 in overtime of the championship match.
Oregon’s Owen Heiser (145 pounds) finished second with a 3-1 record. He won by tech fall over Poynette’s Owen Bahr (17-1), Janesville Craig’s Sebastian Getchell (16-0) and Oconomowoc’s Jacob Mindiola (21-5) before losing to Nicolet’s Braeden Ott 9-4 in the championship bout.
Michael Schliem (138) battled his way to third place after winning four consolation matches. He won a 17-5 major decision over Reedsville’s Jordan Ingalls, but fell to Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre 3-0. Schliem then pinned Wauconda’s Vince Bennett in 1:52 and New Trier (IL)’s Matthew Boyer in 2:50, won a 10-2 major decision over Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL)’s Anthony Mancilla, and beat Janesville Parker’s Jakob Williams 4-2 in overtime of the third-place match.
Brandon Liddle (126) finished seventh with a 4-2 record. He pinned Weyauwega-Fremont’s Danny Wilson in 1:54 and won a 10-1 major decision over Lake Geneva Badger’s Robert Zilskie before losing to Harvard’s Nik Jimenez 7-0. Liddle beat Delavan-Darien’s Jacob Greidanus 8-4, lost to Zilskie 4-1, and beat Pecatonica-Argyle’s Noah Krahenbuhl 6-3 in the seventh-place match.
Nate Hall (195) and Cooper King (160) each finished 10th with 3-3 records.
Hall pinned Reedsville’s Jade Busse in 2:22 and Milwaukee Lutheran’s Jawon Carr in 3:09, but lost to Harvard’s Nathan Rosas 6-2 in the quarterfinals and fell to Janesville Craig’s Mitchell Schumann 6-5 in the consolation bracket. He beat Carr 7-3 and lost 8-6 to Appleton North’s Demetrius Davis.
King won a 10-2 major decision over Evansville/Albany’s Charlie Braunschweig and beat Chicago Mather (IL)’s Anas Hirsi 7-5. He lost his next two matches, received a forfeit victory, then lost via pin to Weyauwega-Fremont’s Max Meyerhofer in the ninth-place match.
Ryan Payne (106) placed 12th with a 1-4 record. He pinned Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer in 2:21 in the consolation bracket.
Karl Brooks (170) pinned River Ridge-Cassville’s Zach Zimmer in 4:53, but lost his next two matches.
Tyler Wald (182) beat Waukesha North’s Elijah Johnson 6-3 in the consolation bracket, but lost his two other matches.
Ramiro Ramos (113), Dakota Brown (120), Alex Vieaux (132) and Lexi Verhage (220) lost both of their matches.