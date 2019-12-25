Oregon freshman Seth Niday won the 152-pound title at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21, and the Panthers placed second in the team standings with 174 points.
Oregon won six matches, but lost a Badger South Conference road dual against Milton on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Mount Horeb Invitational
Niday pinned Mount Horeb’s Wesley Drager in 56 seconds, Brodhead/Juda’s Brian McCullough in 1:53 and Whitewater’s David Cushman in 41 seconds en route to his title.
Brandon Liddle finished second at 126 with a 3-1 record. He pinned Edgerton’s Chris Ramirez in 4:42 and won decisions over Deerfield’s Jack McDonough (6-3) and Verona’s Ben Grandau (6-2), but was pinned in the championship match by Poynette’s Cash Stewart.
Michael Schleim (138) placed second with a 2-1 record. He pinned Dodgeville’s Dylan Roen (2:15) and Madison West’s Dylan Chambers (1:04) before falling to Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre 5-3 in the championship bout.
Dakota Brown (120) took second with a 1-1 record. He beat Whitewater’s Brian Porcaro 13-8 and lost via pin to Deerfield’s Nicholas McDonough.
Ryan Payne (106) finished third with a 3-1 record. He beat Verona’s Blake Herburger 5-1 and pinned Madison Memorial’s Griffin Paulson in 42 seconds. Payne was pinned by Evansville/Albany’s Caleb Miller, but beat Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer 11-7 in the third-place match.
Karl Brooks (170) also took third with a 3-1 record. He beat Stoughton’s John Harman 9-2 and pinned Whitewater’s Denver Isbell in 4:57, but was pinned in the semifinals by Edgerton’s Trevor Wilkinson. Brooks beat Madison Memorial’s Pierce Kaufman 5-3 in overtime of the third-place match.
Nate Hall (195) placed third with a 2-1 record. He pinned Verona’s Adam Murphy in 1:38, lost to Memorial’s CJ Green 9-5, and pinned Edgerton’s Sam Hedding at the 1:46 mark of the third-place match.
Cooper King (160) and Tyler Wald (182) took fourth in their divisions with 1-2 records. King pinned Edgerton’s Andrew Hanson in 3:49, while Wald won a 14-0 major decision over Deerfield’s Sid Jackson.
Ramiro Ramos (113) was fourth with a 1-3 record. He pinned Madison West’s Andres Villalobos in 4:46.
John Ruth (152) placed fifth with a 4-1 record. He pinned Montello’s Thomas Putz-Huttner in 33 seconds, then lost to Deerfield’s Ray Bach 8-3. Ruth bounced back with pins of Big Foot’s Julian Klein (31 seconds) and Nathaniel Hoyt (50 seconds) and Evansville/Albany’s Matt Armitage (4:42).
Brandon Bello-Albino (220) finished sixth with a 1-2 record. He beat Fennimore’s Bailey Schaefer 6-5 in the consolation bracket.
Cammron Hall (145) also went 1-2. He pinned Fennimore’s Cooper Fitzgerald in 4:22.
Alex Vieaux (132) received a forfeit victory, but finished the tournament 1-3.
Whitewater won the team title with 195.5 points.
Badger State Invitational
Kelly Janssens and Lexi Verhage competed in the girls tournament Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Janssens took third at 160 pounds. She pinned Holmen’s Erin Brings in 54 seconds, lost to Waukesha South’s Emily Siewert 7-3, and pinned Milwaukee Reagan’s Deyana Jaraba in 2:13 in the third-place match.
Verhage (285) went 1-1 in the round-robin-style bracket. She pinned Beloit Memorial’s Nancy Villalba in 5:03 after losing via pin to Oconomowoc’s Leah Mindiola.
Reagan won the girls team title with 106 points.
Milton 48, Oregon 33
All six of the Panthers’ victories came in dominant fashion.
Hall (195) pinned Caleb Peters in 1:31, Niday (152) pinned Justin Sanchez in 2:25, Schleim (138) pinned Zak Shore in 3:07, and Liddle (126) pinned Evan Schoen in 3:12.
Owen Heiser (145) won by 19-4 technical fall over Seth Haldiman. Ruth (160) won a 13-4 major decision over Andrew Hoard.
Ramos (113), Brown (120), Vieaux (132), King (170), Wald (182), Verhage (220) and Bello-Albino (285) lost via pin. Oregon forfeited at 106.