Six wrestlers from Oregon High School earned Academic All-State honors for the 2019-20 season.
Graduated senior Nate Hall, rising juniors Cooper King and Michael Schliem and rising sophomores Owen Heiser, Seth Niday and Tyler Wald met the academic criteria (grade point average of 3.5 or above based on a 4.0 scale) and athletic criteria (qualification for individual sectionals) required to be chosen.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an amended process for Academic All-State selection. All head coaches were mailed guidelines and a link to nominate wrestlers that meet the criteria.
Wrestlers who participated in individual sectionals were eligible. Cumulative GPA at the end of the last grading period, prior to April 28, was used. Schools using a weighted grading scale had their numbers converted to an unweighted scale.
Oregon qualified eight wrestlers for the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional out of the Sun Prairie Regional. Heiser was the Panthers’ only state qualifier and only freshman in the 145-pound D1 bracket. He lost a 13-11 decision in overtime to eventual state champion Max Ehlen of Burlington in the first round, then fell to Nicolet’s Braeden Ott in the consolation bracket.
Heiser was a second team all-Badger South Conference honoree and was the runner-up at the Sun Prairie Regional and Oconomowoc Sectional. He took seventh at 145 at the conference tournament despite a 3-2 record and ended the season 31-11.
Niday also finished 31-11 as a second team all-conference performer. He was the 152-pound runner up at the Badger South Tournament, took third at regionals and was one spot away from state qualification.
Schliem went 25-5 and won the 138-pound Sun Prairie Regional title, but did not make weight for the Oconomowoc Sectional.
Hall ended his final season with the Panthers 22-13, finishing fourth at 195 pounds at the conference tournament and third at the regional.
The 160-pound King ended the season 24-18, claiming fifth at the conference tournament and second at the regional.
Wald finished fourth at 182 at the regional and ended the season 15-21.