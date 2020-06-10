With two Division III All-America honors already under her belt, Maddie LeBrun decided to double up during her final indoor season at St. Norbert College.
The 2016 Oregon High School graduate qualified for the 2020 D-III Indoor National Championships in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the Green Knights’ 1,600-meter relay. However on March 12, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a day before the meet was set to begin.
“I thought I had the strength and stamina to have a great meet,” LeBrun said. “The news hit me like a truck. There was a lot of crying.”
LeBrun won Midwest Conference indoor titles in the 400 and 1,600 relay her senior season. The Green Knights won their sixth consecutive and 12th overall MWC indoor title on Feb. 29.
“Don Augustine is an amazing coach,” LeBrun said. “He listens to his athletes and spends so much time making sure we’re all succeeding in life. I felt like a daughter to him. A lot of the team’s success is because of him.”
LeBrun was seeded ninth out of 20 entries in the 400 (57.34) and St. Norbert’s 1,600 relay was seeded ninth out of 12 entries with a qualifying time of 3:53.01.
The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association typically awards All-America honors to athletes who finish in the top eight at the national meet. This year, all national qualifiers received All-America recognition.
“I didn’t really understand the gravity of the honor until I didn’t earn it sophomore year,” LeBrun said. “It really is a big deal, even though it’s a little weird in the way I got it this year. I’m grateful the NCAA extended the honor to every athlete who made the national championships.”
LeBrun – who graduated last month with a Bachelor’s degree in studio arts – won indoor conference titles in the 400 three times. She also ran on the Green Knights’ 1,600 relay team that won four straight indoor conference crowns.
LeBrun won three outdoor MWC titles in the 400, and was part of two first-place 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams. She owns the indoor school records in the 200 (25.66), 300 (41.87), as well as the 1,600 relay (3:52.50) and distance medley relay (11:54.26). She was also part of the 400 relay (48.28) and 1,600 relay (3:50.38) teams that own outdoor school records.
LeBrun made an immediate impact shortly after arriving at St. Norbert. She earned All-America honors as part of the Green Knights’ distance medley relay that placed sixth at the 2017 Indoor National Championships.
LeBrun was named Midwest Conference Newcomer of the Year after her outdoor freshman season and MWC Track Performer of the Year after her indoor sophomore season.
She earned her second All-America honor as part of the eighth-place 1,600 relay at the 2019 Indoor National Championships. She took sixth in her 400-meter dash qualifying heat (58.34) at the 2019 Outdoor National Championships, but ended up 20th overall and did not make finals. The Green Knights’ 1,600 relay finished 14th with a time of 3:54.36.