Taylor Martin ended her soccer career at Oregon High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in a similar way – with hardware.
The 2016 OHS grad shared UWP’s Patricia Doyle Female Scholar Athlete of the Year honor with women’s basketball player and Platteville native Rachel Emendorfer.
“It did mean a lot because I focused on my education,” said Martin, who received the honor virtually during UWP’s annual Petey Awards on May 12. “That’s why I went to Platteville. That award really entailed what I worked for in my education and soccer career.”
The Brooklyn native started 69 of 73 games, scored eight goals and dished out four assists in her collegiate career. UWP was a combined 25-36-3 in Martin’s four seasons with the Pioneers.
“I came into college a little weaker because we focused more on speed at Oregon,” she said. “I got on Platteville’s weightlifting program the summer going into my freshman year and that really helped.”
The 5-foot-4 Martin was a midfielder on Oregon’s undefeated Division 2 state champion team in 2015 – the first state title in program history and first of five straight state appearances. The Panthers were Division 2 state runners-up in 2016.
However, her position in college remained fluid based on the Pioneers’ depth.
“I moved around to wherever the team needed me,” she said. “I started as an outside midfielder and forward, then moved to defender my senior year.
“Positioning is huge on defense; knowing when to drop and when and where to cover. Communication is also huge.”
Martin made the Dean’s List in all eight college semesters and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering in May. She has a job lined up as a civil engineer at Foth Companies in Madison.