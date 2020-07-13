Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.