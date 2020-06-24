During her prep days, Taylor McCorkle often found herself atop or high up leaderboards because of her strength and natural ability.
Now, the 2017 Oregon High School graduate is navigating golf courses by executing shots that are thoughtfully planned out. Once focused more on power, McCorkle has benefited from improved iron play and an improved short game in her first three years at Division I North Dakota State University.
“I’ve focused a lot on course strategy and where to place the ball,” she said. “Throughout high school and my freshman year, I wanted to hit driver every hole and be as aggressive as possible, and I figured out that wasn’t the best way to play.”
McCorkle has also relied on family experience to improve her game. Her father Bill played golf at Wisconsin, and her older sister Morgan played at Division III powerhouse St. Thomas.
“I’m lucky I come from a good family that’s been really helpful,” Taylor McCorkle said. “I rely on my dad a lot. He’s been really good in helping me with course management and strategy, and I’ve been able to learn what works and what doesn’t work in women’s college golf from my older sister.”
McCorkle was a four-year varsity letterwinner and a three-time all-Badger South Conference performer and all-state honoree at Oregon. She was the conference player of the year as a senior, when she shot 2-under par 70 to earn medalist honors at regionals before finishing runner-up at sectionals. The team captain tied for 11th individually at the 2016 WIAA Division 1 state tournament while helping the Panthers take fifth as a team.
McCorkle gained the attention of college recruiters through her play in the summer. She twice qualified for the National Junior PGA Championship and was the Wisconsin Junior PGA Player of the Year in 2016 after winning the league’s premier tournament.
A runner-up finish at the 2017 Wisconsin Junior PGA Championship helped jump-start her collegiate career.
McCorkle was second on the team and ninth in The Summit League with a 76.23 stroke average in 31 rounds as a freshman at NDSU. She recorded four top-10 finishes in 11 events and was named to the All-Tournament Team after tying for fourth at the league tournament.
McCorkle was voted second-team all-conference after a breakout sophomore campaign. She led the Bison in stroke average (76.28) and recorded three top-5 finishes and four top-10’s. Her first collegiate win came at Iowa’s Diane Thompson Invitational, and she set school records for lowest single round (65) and two-round score (141) en route to medalist honors at Southern Utah’s Lady Thunderbird Invitational.
McCorkle once again led the Bison in stroke average (76.2) over 15 rounds as a junior. She currently ranks third in school history in career stroke average (76.24).
North Dakota State competed in six events before the NCAA announced March 12 that all remaining winter and spring championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bison had five tournaments wiped out, including the Summit League Championship scheduled for April 26-28.
McCorkle played in her first tournament since mid-March last week – the Wisconsin State Women’s Open. She finished 12th with a two-day total of 10-over 156 at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales.
McCorkle was tied for second and two shots behind leader Emily Lauterbach after an even-par 73 on the first day, but she followed with an 83.
“I was pretty happy with how I played. I played pretty smart,” said McCorkle, who tied for fourth in par breakers with five birdies and one eagle. “I knew what my game plan was for each hole and stuck with it. My irons were consistent and I focused on getting the speed down on the greens.”
Lauterbach became the sixth straight University of Wisconsin women’s golfer to win the event. Her two-day total of even-par 146 was four shots clear of Abby Cavaiani and Amy Cucera. Alyssa Schmidt – a rising senior at Oregon – finished 52nd with a two-day total of 183 (92-91).
McCorkle is planning to play in a June 29 tournament at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison, as well as another tournament in mid-July to prepare for her senior season at NDSU.
“I’m going to focus on having fun and enjoying every moment with my team,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about. I don’t like to set numbers-based goals.”