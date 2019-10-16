The Oregon volleyball team finished seventh out of eight teams in the Badger South Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Watertown.
The Panthers (6-25) ended the tournament with a 21-25, 25-11, 16-14 win over Monroe. Oregon lost to Watertown (25-11, 25-7); Monona Grove (25-15, 25-22) and Milton (25-16, 25-19).
The Panthers were coming off a three-set loss to Fort Atkinson in a Badger South home match Thursday, Oct. 10.
“We knew we would have to bring everything we had and be ready to compete,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said. “The scores are not always indicative of the work we put in.”
Badger South Conference Tournament
The Panthers entered the tournament seeded eighth and took seventh.
“We were hoping for a 2-2 record, but more so, competing in every set and match,” Grulke said. “Anytime you can beat your seed, it’s a good day.”
Senior Nicole Cochems missed the conference tournament because of a back injury. Junior Grace Engel stepped in to start at middle hitter until she left the match against the Cheesemakers early because of an illness. Junior Megan Bloyer finished the match against Monroe as the middle hitter, and sophomore Isa Hayde stepped in as a libero.
Senior setter Sara Christenson dished out 35 assists in the four matches, and also had eight digs and two aces against Monroe. Hayde recorded 15 digs against Milton, 12 digs against Monona Grove and nine digs and two aces against Monroe.
Gracen Gilbertson helped with nine digs against Monona Grove and four kills against Monroe. Senior Amanda Chibba slammed five kills against Monroe, while junior Emma Swenson added four kills and two blocks against the Cheesemakers.
Engel added four kills and two aces against Monona Grove and two blocks against Milton. Olivia Peotter had four kills against Milton.
Bloyer had two kills against Watertown, while junior Madi Malocok three digs against the top-seeded Goslings.
Fort Atkinson def. Oregon 25-13, 25-20, 25-10
Swenson posted five kills and six blocks in a loss to the Blackhawks.
Hayde had a team-best three aces, and Konop dished six assists. Malcook recorded a team-best 14 digs.