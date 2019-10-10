Unforced errors doomed the Oregon volleyball team in a 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 road loss to Badger South Conference foe Monroe on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Panthers (5-21, 1-5 Badger South) rebounded to take fourth place in the Reedsburg Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Reedsburg InvitationalOregon went 2-3 to finish fourth in the team standings.
Fort Atkinson edged Oregon 25-20, 22-25, 15-7. The Panthers then defeated Adams-Friendship 25-16, 25-18.
The other win for the Panthers came against Seneca 25-14, 25-16.
Sparta beat Oregon 26-24, 25-17, and Reedsburg defeated the Panthers 25-12, 25-10.
Oregon’s Nicole Cochems recorded eight kills and five blocks against Seneca, three kills against Reedsburg and two blocks against Fort Atkinson. Megan Bloyer slammed six kills against Adams-Friendship and five kills against Fort Atkinson.
Lizzie Konop dished out 14 assists against Adams-Friendship, 12 assists against Fort Atkinson and six assists against Sparta. Konop added two aces against Seneca. Madi Malcook had 12 digs and four aces against Adams-Friendship, six digs against Seneca, five digs against Sparta and three aces against Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg.
Grace Engel added five kills against Sparta and three kills against Reedsburg.
Olivia Peotter chipped in seven kills and six digs against Seneca.
Isa Hyde helped with 11 digs, and Emma Swenson had two blocks against Fort Atkinson. Grace Gilbertson had seven digs against Adams-Friendship.
Sara Christenson had five digs against Sparta.
Monroe def. Oregon 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22The Panthers finished with 13 service errors in their four-set match against the Cheesemakers.
“You won’t win many close matches when you miss 13 serves,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said.
The Panthers got aces from Cochems and Abby Schroeder to build a 16-9 lead in the first set.
Oregon went through a rough stretch with two hits into the net and a tip that went out of bounds, and Monroe battled back to tie the score at 24 and ultimately take the opening set.
“We were very competitive at times,” Grulke said. “At other times, we lost our focus and lost a little bit of the confidence and got flustered. We had a lot more unforced errors than we are used to.”
The Cheesemakers jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second set.
Malcook had a key ace to tie the set at 14, and Cochems later delivered a kill to put the Panthers up 18-16. Cochems had another kill moments later to extend Oregon’s lead to 20-16.
Monroe came back and took a 24-21 lead when a tip by the Panthers went out of bounds, and capped the set on an Oregon hitting error.
Oregon pulled ahead 20-12 in the third set after an ace by Christenson and kills by Swenson and Engel.
Monroe’s Katie Hayes notched two aces and scored four straight service points to slice the Panthers’ lead to 23-20, but Engel capped the set with a kill to extend the match to a fourth set.
Monroe charged out to a 10-3 lead in the final set. Oregon chipped away at the deficit, as Cochems came through with a kill to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead.
The two teams traded points before the Cheesemakers eventually pulled away to end the match.
“Our service receive showed up,” Grulke said. “We just didn’t execute our offense. Our defensive passing was mediocre, and when you are not passing well, it’s hard to get your middles involved.”
Cochems recorded a team-high 13 kills. Swenson added 10 kills and three blocks. Christenson finished with 36 assists.
Malcook racked up 24 digs and served a team-high six aces. The Cheesemakers targeted Malcook with serves throughout the match.
“I was really surprised because they kept on serving to her,” Grulke said. “I wasn’t going to complain. I think she kept us calm in the back row when we got flustered. She stepped up and made big plays.”