Unforced errors doomed the Oregon volleyball team in a 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 road loss to Monroe on Thursday night.
Oregon (3-18, 1-5 Badger South Conference) finished with 13 service errors in the match.
“You won’t win many close matches when you miss 13 serves,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said. The Panthers got aces from Nicole Cochems and Abby Schroeder to build a 16-9 lead in the first set. Oregon went through a rough stretch with two hits into the net and a tip that went out of bounds, and Monroe battled back to tie the score at 24 and ultimately take the opening set.
“We were very competitive at times,” Grulke said. “At other times, we lost our focus and lost a little bit of the confidence and got flustered. We had a lot more unforced errors than we are used to.”
The Cheesemakers jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second set. Oregon’s Madi Malcook had a key ace to tie the set at 14, and Cochems later delivered a kill to put the Panthers up 18-16. Cochems had another kill moments later to extend Oregon’s lead to 20-16.
Monroe came back and took a 24-21 lead when a tip by the Panthers went out of bounds, and capped the set on an Oregon hitting error.
Oregon pulled ahead 20-12 in the third set after an ace by Sara Christenson and kills by Swenson and Grace Engel.
Monroe’s Katie Hayes notched two aces and scored four straight service points to slice the Panthers’ lead to 23-20, but Engel capped the set with a kill to extend the match to a fourth set.
Monroe charged out to a 10-3 lead in the final set. Oregon chipped away at the deficit, as Cochems came through with a kill to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead.
The two teams traded points before the Cheesemakers eventually pulled away to end the match.
“Our service receive showed up,” Grulke said. “We just didn’t execute our offense. Our defensive passing was mediocre, and when you are not passing well, it’s hard to get your middles involved.”
Cochems recorded a team-high 13 kills. Emma Swenson added 10 kills and three blocks. Christenson finished with 36 assists.
Malcook racked up 24 digs and served a team-high six aces. The Cheesemakers targeted Malcook with serves throughout the match.
“I was really surprised because they kept on serving to her,” Grulke said. “I wasn’t going to complain. I think she kept us calm in the back row when we got flustered. She stepped up and made big plays.”