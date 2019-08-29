If the Oregon volleyball team makes another run to sectionals, it will come with an almost entirely new cast.
The only returning starter for a Panthers team that went 28-10 overall and 5-2 in the Badger South Conference last year is senior middle blocker Nicole Cochems. A second-team all-conference honoree, Cochems was second on the team with 103 kills and 46 blocks.
First-year coach Jen Grulke said Coachems has established herself as a leader in the program, as the middle blockers are crucial to the Panthers’ offensive attack.
“We are expecting to see her balance out the offense with a lot of quick attacking across the net,” Grulke said of Cochems. “She brings a solid block to our defense and can hold her own in the back row. She’s also got a killer serve that can score a lot of points.”
Cochems will work in tandem with freshman Maggie Templeton as middle blockers.
“(Templeton) is also an aggressive, physical player who has a very high ceiling because she is so eager to learn and willing to put in the work,” Grulke said.
The other returning letterwinners returning are outside hitter Abby Schroeder, setter Sara Christenson and outside hitter/defensive specialist Abby Rau.
Schroeder, Emma Swenson, Grace Engel and Olivia Peotter are expected to provide depth on the right side.
“It will come down to consistency and energy and who can make the best impact the most often,” Grulke said.
Rau, Megan Bloyer and Gracen Gilbertson will also compete for time on the outside, while Christenson and Lizzie Konop are expected to serve as setters.
“Sara Christenson works hard to give her hitters a great ball,” Grulke said. “She has very solid ball control and is a hustler on defense. She is a smart player and understands the game at a high level.”
The Panthers are implementing new defensive concepts this season to help fill the void of four-year starter Emily Konop at libero. Junior Madi Malcook and sophomore Sydney Charles battling to fill the position.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Grulke said. “Both girls are very quick, eager learners, and have a nose for the ball, but there will be a learning curve.”
Rau and junior exchange student Amanda Chibba are expected to serve as versatile defensive specialists who can also fill in as outside hitters.
“She is very motivated to compete and continue learning more about the game,” Grulke said of Chibba. “That eagerness brings a spark to our team and makes us compete harder. Her defense is very solid.”
Watertown remains the favorite to win the conference, according to Grulke. Since joining the conference three seasons ago, the Goslings have yet to lose a league match. Milton could also be a top contender for the league title.
“We are a very young team in terms of varsity experience, but we are athletic and very dogged in our defense,” Grulke said. “A winning record would be great, but we are more focused on individual and team improvement. I think we will compete to be in the middle of the pack of a tough conference. Tough competition only makes us better.”