The Oregon Rugby Club is accepting player registrations for Oregon and surrounding area players, including those from Stoughton.
The club offers rugby for boys and girls in high school and middle school.
The boys and girls high school seasons run from March 1 to June 6. Practices will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oregon Middle School.
The boys and girls middle school seasons run from April 1 to June 6. Practices will be held Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Oregon Middle School.
Registration closes Sunday, March 1.
Register at www.OHSrugby.com. For questions, contact Richard Bergemann at RBergemann33@gmail.com or call 501-8688.