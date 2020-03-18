Oregon senior girls basketball players Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf headlined the Badger South All-Conference Team as first-team selections.
Uhl was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player after she averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season.
Schrimpf averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals per game. Senior Izzie Peterson (8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game) and junior Megan Bloyer (5.3 points and 6.0 rebounds) received honorable mention notice.
Senior Adam Yates represented Oregon as an honorable mention selection on the boys basketball all-conference team. He averaged 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.
Four Oregon boys hockey players were all-conference honorees, headlined by first-team junior goaltender Colton Dailey. Junior forward Adam Franken and junior defenseman Colton Eyers were named to the second team. Senior forward Laszlo Orosz received honorable mention notice.
Junior girls hockey player Izzy Newton was named honorable mention all-Badger Conference. She scored 16 goals and dished out 11 assists for the Icebergs co-op this season.
Freshman wrestlers Owen Heiser (145 pounds) and Seth Niday (152) were second team all-Badger South selections.