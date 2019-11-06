Oregon football had 12 players selected to the Badger South All-Conference Team.
Matt Kissling was a first-team linebacker, and Clay Haggerty was a second-team linebacker. Defensive linemen Nate Hall and Gabe Pearson and running back Mason Grender were also second-team honorees.
Donovan Johnson, Al McKarns and Johnny Meyer received honorable mention notice on offense. Brady Gagner, Ryan McCorkle, Corey Moore and Aden Look were honorable-mention defenders.
Oregon volleyball had two all-conference selections. Sara Christenson and Emma Swenson received honorable mention notice.