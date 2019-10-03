The Oregon girls swimming team had three first-place relays, which helped the Panthers rack up 468 points and win the team title at the Plymouth Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“The girls swam some of their best times of the season and some got personal bests,” Oregon coach Michael Keleny said. “The girls all put in amazing efforts, they wanted to come home with first place.”
Freshman Izzy Block won the 50-yard freestyle (26.02) and 100 free (56.32).
Block teamed with Victoria Helvig, Noelle Marsh and Zoe Rule to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.33.
Block, Marsh, Rule and Halle Bush won the 200 free relay in 1:45.67.
Rule posted a season-best time of 1:04.49 en route to winning the 100 butterfly.
Busch won the 500 free with a personal-best time of 5:42.34, and anchored the first-place 400 free relay (3:58.45).
Brooke White (third, 5:51.26) and Lilly Gabauer (sixth, 6:07.71) had personal bests in the 500 free.
“A lot of girls are still dropping time and improving, which is great,” Keleny said. “The competition amongst themselves makes them stronger and swim faster.”
Girls cross country
Oregon freshman Dasha Vorontsov finished ninth out of 134 runners in the 52nd annual Pete Nielsen Kettle Moraine Laser Relays on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Naga-Waukee County Park in Delafield.
Zoe Frank took 22nd (21:00) and Julia Hutchinson placed 29th (21:14) to help the Panthers finish fourth as a team with 129 points. Clara Hughes finished 33rd (21:21), and Grace Riedl took 39th (21:30).
Whitefish Bay (39 points) edged Waukesha West (41) for the team title, helped in large part by individual champion Bridget Flanney (19:34).
Boys cross country
Oregon sophomore Yordanos Zelinski took 39th out of 274 runners on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Zelinski crossed the finish line in 16:51.2. Leo Schleck placed 75th with a time of 17:17.6. Brenden Dieter (150th, 18:04). Turner Sieren (167th, 18:11.9) and Quinton Bush (197th, 18:03.2) rounded out the Panthers’ lineup.
Oregon finished 21st out of 40 teams with 623 points.
Madison LaFollette (106) edged Green Bay Preble (112) for the team title. Oconomowoc’s Alex Vance won the individual title with a time of 15:28.8.