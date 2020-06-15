Oregon High School revealed the honorees of its Athletic Department Senior awards on the school’s athletics Twitter page Tuesday, June 9.
Sixteen OHS seniors were honored.
Outstanding Senior Athlete Award
Liz Uhl and Matt Kissling were the Female and Male recipients of this award, which is based upon having shown athletic ability, leadership, teamwork and citizenship.
Uhl competed in basketball and track and field at Oregon. The University of Illinois-Springfield recruit was the Badger South Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player after she averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game last season – helping the Panthers (21-5) to their first state tournament appearance in 40 years.
Uhl was also a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State honoree, the first Oregon recipient since Shaka Smart in 1995.
Kissling was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field. He was a first-team all-conference linebacker in 2019 and second team in 2018.
Kissling also helped Oregon’s 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams to the Division 1 state track and field finals last year.
Athletic Director Pride Award
Melia Moyer, Corey Moore, Bella Egwuonwu and Cubby Vandermause were honored with this award, which is voted on by all OHS coaches. It honors senior athletes who participated at the varsity level and display qualities like leadership, coachability and competitiveness.
Moyer was a first-team all-Badger South goalkeeper last season, recording 51 saves and 15 shutouts. She stopped two shots in a shootout to preserve the Panthers’ Division 2 state championship against Whitefish Bay.
Moore – an honorable mention all-conference safety as a senior – will play football at Beloit College in the fall.
Egwuonwu participated in Oregon’s successful girls track and field program.
Vandermause – a first-team all-conference honoree in 2019 – helped Oregon’s boys soccer team to its third straight Badger South championship.
Herbert and Hazle Lalor Perseverance Award
Michaela Rosga, Blake Anderson, Eden Meidl and Adam Yates were honored with this award, which is given to athletes who have shown perseverance and faithfulness to the OHS athletic program for four years.
Rosga was busy year-round participating in swimming, basketball and track and field.
Anderson – who participated in swimming and track and field, will swim at Luther College.
Meidl ran with the Panthers’ girls cross country team in the fall and track and field team in the spring.
A three-sports standout, Yates participated in football, basketball and track and field. He was an honorable mention all-conference honoree in basketball last season and will play football at the University of Dubuque.
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Alex Tanner were the Female and Male recipients of this award.
Schrimpf starred on the basketball court and soccer pitch at Oregon. A first-team all-Badger South honoree, she averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season and was selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Schrimpf also started for the 2019 Division 2 state championship girls soccer team. She will play basketball at Winona State University this winter.
Tanner ran with the Panthers’ boys cross country team in the fall and track and field team in the spring.
Badger Conference Scholar Athlete Award
Tori Phillips, Bry Salazar, Jenna Sharkus and Brady Gagner were honored with this award.
Phillips, Salazar and Sharkus were teammates on the girls track and field squad at Oregon. Salazar also ran cross country, while Sharkus qualified for 2019 Division 1 state track and field meet as part of the Panthers’ 800-meter relay.
Gagner was a jack of all trades on the football field and key piece on the baseball diamond. The UW-La Crosse recruit was an honorable mention all-Badger South honoree at defensive end. He also played left tackle and served as the Panthers’ punter in 2019.