The Oregon girls swimming team placed fourth in the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fort Atkinson High School.
Oregon racked up 291 points thanks in large part to five top-three finishes. DeForest captured the team title with 372 points.
Oregon junior Claudia Schwartz took second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.62), and teamed with with freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh and senior Halle Bush to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.96
Schwartz, Block, Marsh and junior Zoe Rule placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.95. Block took third in the 100 free (56.07), and Bush took third in the 200 free (2:06.22).
Boys soccer
Oregon senior Collin Bjerke scored four goals to lead the Panthers to a 6-0 home win over Monroe on Thursday, Oct. 17.
It was the second straight game Bjerke recorded a hat trick.
The Panthers (11-6-1, 7-0 Badger South Conference) erupted for five goals in the first half. Junior Pat Brognano punched in the first goal in the 15th minute off a corner kick by Bjerke. A minute later, Bjerke scored off an assist by freshman Mason Diercks. Brognano assisted Bjerke’s second goal in the 21st minute.
Bjerke scored his third goal in the 40th minute, and posted his fourth off a pass from junior Leo Krause in the 44th minute.
Senior Zack Dion capped the scoring with a goal in the 85th minute off an assist by Krause.
Volleyball
Oregon senior Nicole Cochems had seven kills and three aces in the Panthers’ 25-10, 25-22, 25-19 home loss to Portage on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Badger Challenge.
Junior middle hitter Emma Swenson had a team-high five blocks, and junior outside hitter Olivia Peotter added four kills for Oregon. Senior setter Sarah Chritsenson dished out 14 assists, and junior Madi Malcook racked up 18 digs.
Girls golf
Two Oregon girls golfers have been named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Alyssa Schmidt received High Honors, and Bella Lindert earned Honors.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are at least a sophomore in high school.