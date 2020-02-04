Oregon senior wrestler Lexi Verhage won the 182/195-pound title in the girls division of the Stark Memorial Invite on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Whitefish Bay High School.
Verhage’s title came exactly a week after she won the 182-pound crown at the Wisconsin High School Girls Championship.
She pinned Martin Luther’s Kimi Sanchez at the 3:31 mark of their semifinal match, then won an 8-7 decision over Milwaukee King’s Keniyo Wooten-Hutson in the championship bout.
The Badger South Conference dual between Oregon and Watertown came down to the final match Thursday, Jan. 30.
Panthers 106-pounder Ryan Payne tied the dual at 36 with a pin of Noe Ugalde in 4:16, but Watertown’s Oscar Wilowski pinned Ramiro Ramos in the first period of their 113-pound bout to win it 42-36 for the host Goslings.
Oregon finished its dual season 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the Badger South.
The Panthers’ Nate Hall (195) pinned Noah Othmer in 43 seconds. Karl Brooks (182) pinned Diego Cortez in 2:39, and Owen Heiser (145) pinned Kasey Logan in 2:47.
Oregon’s Dakota Brown (120) started the dual with a 4-0 decision over Emilio Hernandez. Seth Niday (152) beat Kolten Blome 4-0.
The Panthers received a forfeit victory at 170, but forfeited at 220 and 285.
Brandon Liddle (126), Alex Vieaux (132), Thomas Lyon (138), John Ruth (160) lost by pin.
Boys basketball
Watertown senior Kory Stas converted a three-point play with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to lift the Goslings to a 53-51 home win over the Panthers on Friday, Jan. 31.
Oregon (6-8, 2-6 Badger South) led 21-12 at halftime and tied it at 47 with 4.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ryan McCorkle and Adam Yates each scored 10 points for the Panthers. Ryne Panzer added nine.
Stas finished with a game-high 16 points.
Boys swimming
Senior Blake Anderson picked up Oregon’s two wins in a Badger South home dual Tuesday, Jan. 28, against Monona Grove.
The Silver Eagles, who came into the dual ranked fifth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, won 93-77. The Panthers dropped to 3-4 in conference duals.
Anderson won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:04.60 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.89. He teamed with juniors Connor Braatz and George Wiedemann and freshman Mason Konopacki in the second-place 200-meter medley relay (2:10.73).
Braatz and classmate Ronaldo Lopez-Vega teamed with sophomores Blake Pankratz and Riley Fahey in the second-place 200 free relay (1:59.16).
Anderson, Konpacki, Wiedemann and senior Nathan Sorensen finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:20.31.
Braatz took second in the 100 free (1:01.72) and 200 individual medley (2:40.75) behind MG sophomore Cameron Tejeda.
Pankratz placed second in the 200 free (2:18.57) and the 400 free (4:51.10).
Konopacki also placed second in the 50 free (27.31).