The Oregon girls tennis team lost 6-1 at Watertown on Monday, Sept. 23, four days after falling to Madison Edgewood by the same score.
Joanie Sommers won her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-2 against Watertown’s Danielle Krakow. Lauren Gragg defeated Edgewood’s Morgan Merckx 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles Thursday, Sept. 19, at Madison’s Quann Park.
VOLLEYBALL
Oregon went 0-5 at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the Panthers’ losing streak reached 13 matches.
Oregon (2-16, 0-3 Badger South) is still searching for its first conference win after a four-set road loss to Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Monona.
Middleton Invitational
The Panthers lost to Mount Horeb (25-11, 26-24), Platteville (25-16, 25-8), tournament host Middleton (25-14, 25-17), Holmen (22-25, 25-16, 15-13) and Evansville (19-25, 25-11, 15-12).
Nicole Cochems had a combined 30 kills in the five matches. Sara Christenson racked up 54 assists.
Emma Swenson posted seven kills and two blocks against Evansville, and three kills and two aces against Platteville. Madi Malcook had a team-high 16 digs against Holmen and six against Evansville. Lizzie Konop dished out nine assists against Mount Horeb.
Megan Bloyer recorded five digs against Platteville and Middleton.
Abby Rau also had five digs against Middleton, as well as five digs against Mount Horeb.
Gracen Gilbertson served four aces against Evansville.
Monona Grove def. Oregon 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
After winning the first set, the Panthers could not maintain their momentum in a Badger South road loss to the Silver Eagles.
Cochems had a team-high 12 kills. Christenson racked up a team-high 32 digs and had four aces.
Swenson had a team-high six blocks, and Malcook notched 18 digs. Gilberson added six kills and 12 digs. Konop also had 12 digs.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRYOregon sophomore Yordanos Zelinski finished 22nd with a time of 17:28 in Wausau East’s Smiley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Panthers took 15th out of 23 teams. Raul Ramos took 75th (18:26), and Turner Sieren placed 89th (18:48). Deaken Bush took 93rd (18:54), and Brenden Dieter placed 99th (19:01).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oregon went on the road and beat Badger South rival Watertown 117-52 on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Event winners and times were not provided to the Observer at press time.