The Oregon girls cross country team finished fifth with 174 points at the Appleton West Terror Invitational on Friday, Aug. 30, at Winnagamie Golf Course in Neenah.
Sophomore Grace Riedl paced Oregon in 13th place with a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds. Riedl dropped 2 minutes, 41 seconds off of last year’s time.
“She trained all week being sick, her allergies are awful, and the blisters on the back of both of her feet are painful, but you would never hear an excuse or any complaining from her,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said of Riedl. “She just trains and races with guts.”
Senior Zoe Frank finished 35th with a time of 21:24. Juniors Julia Hutchinson (21:41) and Clara Hughes (21:50) finished 42nd and 44th, respectively. Senior Bryanna Salazar took 44th with a time of 22:02, and classmate Eden Meidl rounded out the lineup in 67th (23:16).
Madison Memorial won the team title with 39 points thanks to three runners in the top eight. Kaukauna junior Anna Fauske won the individual title with a time of 18:47.
--Mark Nesbitt
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
The Panthers finished eighth with 213 points at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Watertown.
Sophomore Yordanos Zelinski paced Oregon in 18th place with a time of 18:19.6 on the 5,000-meter course. Junior Raul Ramos was 32nd (18:41.2), and classmate Brendan Dieter was 58th (19:26.7). Sophomore Turner Sieren (61st, 19:29.8) freshman Quinton Bush (64th, 19:34.5) and sophomore Deaken Bush (88th, 20:20.5) rounded out the Panthers’ top six.
Madison West won the meet with 29 points thanks to four runners in the top seven. The Regents’ Julian Gary won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:54.1.
--Adam Feiner
GIRLS TENNIS
Oregon lost 6-1 in a Badger South dual on the road against Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Panthers finished 3-0 at the Baraboo Doubles Invite on Thursday, Aug. 29, as they defeated the hosts 5-1 and swept Mauston and Sparta 6-0.
Monona Grove 6, Oregon 1
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz won 6-3, 6-3.
Baraboo Doubles Invite
Oregon’s doubles teams of Jordana Burkeland and Lauren Gragg, Donovan and Schulz, Joanie Sommers and Ellie Koopman, Ella Wirtz and Sam Mikkelson and Emma Yeakley and Carleigh Roberts all went 3-0. Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer were 2-1.
Burkeland and Gragg won their No. 1 doubles matches against Baraboo and Sparta in three sets, and won 6-0, 6-1 against Mauston in No. 2 doubles.
Donovan and Schulz won 7-5, 6-3 against Baraboo and 6-0, 6-0 against Sparta in No. 2 doubles. They won their No. 1 doubles match against Mauston in three sets.
Sommers and Koopman won 6-2, 6-1 against Baraboo in No. 4 doubles, and swept the duos from Sparta and Mauston.
Wirtz and Mikkelson won 6-4, 6-2 against Baraboo in No. 5 doubles, swept Sparta, and defeated Mauston 6-0, 6-1.
Yeakley and Roberts beat Baraboo 6-1, 6-1 in No. 6 doubles, swept Sparta, and defeated Mauston 6-0, 6-1.
Streiff and Schaefer beat Sparta 6-2, 6-4 in No. 3 doubles, then swept Mauston.
--Adam Feiner
GIRLS GOLF
Oregon defeated Monona Grove 215-250 in a Badger South dual Thursday, Aug. 29, at Deer Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The Panthers were coming off a seventh-place finish at the Portage Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Oregon 215, Monona Grove 250
Junior Alyssa Schmidt shot 41 to lead the Panthers past the Silver Eagles.
Junior Sam McKee carded 55, and freshman Tori Disch finished with 57 for Oregon. Sophomore Miller Stang shot 57 to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.
--Mark Nesbitt
Portage Invitational
Schmidt shot 8-over-par 80 to tie for second place at Portage Country Club.
McKee finished with 104, and senior Bella Lindert carded 112. Disch shot 126 to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.
--Mark Nesbitt
VOLLEYBALL
Oregon took seventh out of eight teams at the Belleville Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Panthers defeated Princeton/Green Lake in the seventh-place match, avenging a pool-play loss to the Tigersharks. Megan Bloyer recorded eight kills and three aces for Oregon in the seventh-place match. Nicole Cochems slammed seven kills, while Sara Christenson and Elizabeth Konop dished out 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Abby Rau and Sydney Charles had seven and five digs, respectively.
Oregon lost to Deerfield 25-22, 27-25 in the semifinals. Olivia Peotter led the Panthers’ offense with seven kills. Christenson passed out 12 assists, while Cochems added four aces and four digs. Bloyer and Gracen Gilbertson had four digs apiece. Emma Swenson had two blocks.
The Panthers went 1-2 in Pool B. They defeated Fennimore 25-23, 25-21; and lost to Dodgeville 25-22, 25-22 and Green Lake/Princeton 25-16, 25-23.
Swenson recorded eight kills and two blocks against Fennimore, and Bloyer added six kills. Konop pitched in 12 assists and three aces, and Christenson added nine assists. Cochems helped with four aces and two blocks. Charles and Gilbertson chipped in four digs apiece.
Cochems and Abby Schroeder each had six kills against Dodgeville. Konop pitched in nine assists and three aces, while Christenson dished out 10 assists. Madi Malcook had 13 digs.
Cochems slammed eight kills in the pool-play matchup against Princeton/Green Lake. Christenson recorded 10 assists and three aces, while Konop added seven assists. Gilbertson and Malcook had five and four digs, respectively. Swenson added two blocks.
Dodgeville defeated Fennimore 25-23, 29-31, 15-11 in the championship match.
--Adam Feiner