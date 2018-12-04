From Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Name: Ethan Victorson
Grade: Senior
Sport: Boys basketball
Position: Guard
Highlight: Victorson scored a team-high 19 points Friday in the Panthers’ 71-68 overtime win over Milton.
Honorable mentions: Izzie Peterson (girls basketball) scored a team-high 14 points Thursday in the Panthers’ 77-57 loss to Monona Grove. Hogan Schulz (boys hockey) had two assists Saturday as Oregon fell 3-2 in a Badger Conference crossover at Waunakee. Steele Mellum (wrestling) opened the 2018-19 season going 5-0 at the Reedsburg Duals over the weekend at 132 pounds. Collin Braatz (boys swimming) scored points Saturday in the 200 medley, 50 freestyle and 200 free relays at the Sun Prairie Memorial Invitational.