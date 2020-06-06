Oregon High School graduate Hudson Kugel earned a prestigious national honor for his performance as part of the University of Wisconsin’s distance medley relay team.
Kugel, senior Olli Hoare, sophomore Collin Enz and freshman Jackson Sharp earned All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field season, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced May 26.
The 2017 OHS grad was one of 671 honorees from 119 different schools. UW’s distance medley relay set an indoor school record (9:25.84) at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 22, which qualified them for the NCAA Men’s Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The quartet’s time was the third-fastest in the country this spring.
However, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a day before the Indoor National Championships were scheduled to begin. Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships, but the USTFCCCA made an exception this year.
Hoare also earned All-America honors in the mile, while fellow senior Zach Lorbeck received honors in the heptathlon. Wisconsin natives Alicia Monson (Amery) and Josie Schaefer (Baraboo) represented the UW women as All-Americans.
A two-time state qualifier at Oregon, Kugel was the Division 1 state runner-up in the 800-meter run his senior year. He hit his stride in the event as a redshirt sophomore at UW.
Kugel clocked a 1:48.94 in the 800 this spring, which put him eighth on UW’s all-time top-10 list in the event. His time was just shy of Mark Mellon’s indoor record (1:47.45) set in 2010.
Kugel finished third in the 800 (1:49.1) and 10th as a member of the Badgers’ 1,600-meter relay (3:15.66) at the Indoor Big Ten Championships in late February.