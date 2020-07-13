The Oregon Tradesmen have scheduled an open tryout July 31-Aug. 2 during the Capstone Invitational at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minnesota.
It will be the only open tryout for the 2020-21 North American 3 Hockey League season. The annual showcase includes teams made up of current junior hockey players and prospects.
All players with junior hockey eligibility may participate. There will be four games with the possibility of a fifth contest in the championship round.
The cost to attend is $250. Players must confirm their participation with Oregon coach Don Babineau to secure a spot, either by phone (763-227-5256) or email (donbabineau888@gmail.com).
The NA3HL, one of two USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III junior leagues, is planning to play its 11th season in 2020-21.
There have been no changes to the 2020-21 regular season thus far due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season runs from early September to early March.