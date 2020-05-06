The Coulee Region Chill finished third in the North American 3 Hockey League’s Central Division with a 29-18 record last season under coach and general manager Don Babineau.
Babineau is hoping for similar success in the same roles with the league’s newest team.
The Oregon Tradesmen selected four players in the NA3HL Draft on Thursday, April 23, and have tendered 18 players as of Monday, May 4.
“Now it’s just a matter of signing guys to player agreements,” Babineau said. “I’ve got about 12 guys who are planning to follow me over from Coulee Region. That was a good start, and we’re set up to have a good rookie class. There’s a lot of promising talent.”
The 42-year-old Babineau has 23 years of hockey coaching experience – 21 in junior league and two in the high school ranks. He previously coached the Mid-Cities Jr. Stars in Euless, Texas before his stint in La Crosse last season.
Larry Clemens, the varsity boys hockey coach at Oregon High School, is the Tradesmen’s goalie coach. He’s held the same position with the Janesville Jets since the team’s inception in 2009.
Ben Cowan is the Tradesmen’s vice president. Bill McCoshen is the owner of the Tradesmen and Jets and Chairman of the North American Hockey League.
“It’s been a breeze,” Babineau said. “My brother works for the Jets and I’ve known Bill for a long time. It’s sort of the same thing with Larry having worked with the Jets,” Babineau said. “I haven’t been able to meet Ben in-person yet, but all three have kind of given me the keys to the car with all their support.
“I have a lot of trust and faith in the ownership group, and I’d like to think they have the same level of trust in me.”
The Tradesmen selected forward Nate Mohr with the first overall pick of the NA3HL Draft, but the talented forward signed a tender with the Jets on Monday, May 4. Oregon wrapped up its draft by selecting forwards Alex Kem and Trace Norwell and defenseman Trevor Scherer.
Four former Wisconsin high school standouts have signed tenders with the Tradesmen – forwards Gunnar Schiffmann and Zane Van Zeeland and defensemen John Ratajczyk and Payton Stauffacher.
Schiffmann helped Northland Pines to the Division 2 state championship game two months ago, racking up 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) in 29 games for the Eagles. Van Zeeland, a senior at Xavier High School in Appleton, led the Fox Cities Stars in points (27) and goals (18) last season.
Ratajczyk, a Whitefish Bay native, recorded 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 26 games for the WNS Storm last season. Oregon High School fans might recognize Stauffacher, a three-year captain for the Monroe co-op and second team all-Badger South Conference honoree in 2019-20.
The Tradesmen also tendered goaltender Ryan Gray – the all-time leader in wins, saves and shutouts at Eagle River High School in Alaska.
All 12 of the Tradesmen’s signees have Coulee Region connections.
Parker Severson highlights a talented group of forwards. He racked up a team-high 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 45 games last year, earning him a spot on the NA3HL All-Rookie Team.
Jacob Best netted 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games for Coulee Region last season. Former Beaver Dam High School standout Sam VanderHoeven put together a solid rookie season with the Chill, recording 43 points (28 goals, 15 assists) in 47 games.
Goaltender Michael Janke – a 2018 D.C. Everest High School graduate – is also following Babineau after two seasons with Coulee Region. Defenseman Sam Jabara and forward Jeremiah Lebsack finished the 2019-20 campaign with the Chill.
Forwards Jack Sumner and Ethan McCormack and defenseman Dylan Dent started last year with the St. Louis Jr. Blues, then made the jump to Coulee Region. Defensemen Jefferson Coffin, Branwen Pollett and Marcus Robertson played all of last season with the Chill.
“I’d like to be a little deeper on the fourth line,” Babineau said. “We’ve got about three really good lines, but things can happen where some guys go to higher-level teams. If that happens, we want to make sure those holes are filled.”
The Tradesmen will begin play in the 2020-21 season and call Oregon Ice Arena home. Players will also have opportunities to learn skilled trades in partnership with local unions as part of their off-ice development program, in addition to other volunteer work.
“Last year at Coulee Region, we did the most community service of any of the teams I’ve ever coached,” Babineau said. “We saw a lot of good come out of that, and I think people in Oregon can expect the same this year. That’s just as important as on-ice success.
“Hopefully we get the same sort of support back. Last year, the last 10 games were sold out of tickets. That says a lot about the work we did in the community.”
There have been no changes to the NA3HL’s 2020-21 regular season thus far due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season runs from early September to early March.
On Tuesday, April 28, the NAHL announced rescheduled dates and locations for its six combines due to COVID-19.
Players born in the years 2000-04 can attend combines in Attleboro, Massachusetts (July 1-2) or Rochester, Michigan (July 2-4). Blaine, Minnesota will host a combine July 10-12 for players born in the years 2004 and 2005.
There will be three combines for players born between 2004-07 – Middletown, New Jersey (July 17-19); Anaheim, California (July 24-26) and Chicago (July 31-Aug. 2).