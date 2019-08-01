Logan Ludlum’s first year playing Home Talent League baseball with Oregon was everything he expected to get him ready to play baseball at Loras College in the fall.
Ludlum is a 2019 Platteville High School graduate who joined an Oregon team in need of players. Player-manager Parker Debroux, a 2015 Oregon grad, served as an assistant coach at Platteville in the spring.
“This is definitely the next step from high school,” Ludlum said. “You face older guys with better velocity and better all-around talent. I have learned it’s less about being the star of the team, because that is what I’m used to in the past.
“I have to lay bunts down and I never had to do that before. The pitching is better and I have to learn how to hit the off-speed a little bit more. It’s a little bit more real baseball.”
Ludlum showcased his versatility in the Home Talent League Futures game, which pitted the league’s top rookies against the top second-year players. Ludlum went 1-for-3 and played three positions in the HTL rookies’ 4-1 loss on Friday, July 26 at Stampfl Field in Verona.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever been in an all-star game,” Ludlum said. “It’s cool to experience this with other people. It’s something new and different.”
Ludlum started in right field, then switched to shortstop and pitched one shutout inning. If the rookies would have extended the game, he was going to play second base in the bottom of the ninth.
“I’ve been known my whole life as a utility player,” he said. “In high school on varsity, I played every position except catcher.”
His position at Loras has yet to be determined.
“That is what the fall ball season is for, and with the evaluations, they will see where I fit best to start with,” he said. “They can put me anywhere. I’m pretty versatile.”
Ludlum said the biggest area he focused on this summer is getting stronger in the weight room.
“I need to improve on my velocity throwing,” he said. “I have been going to the fields everyday and then to the weight room. It’s been a summer of grinding. I definitely plan to stick around in this league for a while.”
Orioles’ season ends
Oregon Home Talent’s season came to a close Sunday, July 28 with a 9-1 road loss to West Middleton. The Orioles finished the season 5-11.
Pat Sommers hit a solo home run for Oregon’s lone run against West Middleton. A day earlier, the Orioles lost 13-4 in a road game against Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb.