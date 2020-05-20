Whether Home Talent baseball has a season in 2020 remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – Oregon will not have a team.
The Oregon Orioles are currently an inactive member of the Home Talent League due to low numbers. The squad only had 12 players firmly committed to playing games last year, and that number was cut in half in 2020.
Will Reinicke, an infielder for last year’s Oregon team, said six members from the 2019 Orioles are currently committed to playing this season for McFarland.
Oregon has five years to return as an active member of the Home Talent League. In order to get back into the league, the Orioles must show a roster to the HTL Executive Board, which would then vote to approve the move and place the team into one of the four Sunday League sections. Reinecke believes if Oregon comes back, the Board would likely place them in the Southeast Section.
Oregon finished fifth out of six teams in the Western Section’s North Division with a 5-11 record last season, ultimately missing out on the playoffs. Western Section champion Verona won its second straight Sunday League championship in 2019. Cross Plains won last year’s Night League title.
The HTL Executive Board delayed the start of the 2020 season for the second time last week. The league’s initial start date was April 26.
After going through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our lives, the Home Talent League Executive Board has decided the earliest we could have a season in 2020 would be July, the league posted on its website.
“For that reason and for teams to plan, we are setting opening day for July 4, the day to celebrate America with America’s pastime. Teams have the option of playing Friday, July 3, as well.
“Of course this starting date hinges on how our state and local governments are allowing contact, use of facilities, social distancing, etc., at that time. We will continue working toward a July 4 start date and will keep teams informed of the process, the scheduling, umpire availability and any requirements we will have to operate under going forward.”