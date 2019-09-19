The Oregon girls tennis team won the top three singles matches and the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles matches in a 5-2 home win over Milton on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Panthers were coming off a 4-3 home win over rival Stoughton on Friday, Sept. 13.
Oregon 5, Milton 2
The Panthers toppled the Red Hawks in a Badger South Conference dual at Oregon High School.
Lauren Gragg cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 2 singles. Jordana Burkeland won 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 singles, and Ellie Koopman won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles for Oregon.
The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Joanie Sommers and Jordan Streiff won 6-1, 6-3. Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Oregon 4, Stoughton 3
The Badger South rivals split the four singles matches, but the Panthers won the Nos. 1 and 3 doubles matches.
Koopman defeated Savanna Strutzel 6-4, 6-4 in No. 3 singles. Sommers beat Zosia Diede 7-5, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz beat Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias 7-5, 6-4. Mikkelson and Wirtz cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Fiona Prechel and Elizabeth Balthazar in No. 3 doubles.