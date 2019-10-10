The Oregon girls tennis team’s season came to an end after no one advanced out of the Division 1 Madison Memorial Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The lone win for the Panthers came at No. 2 singles, where Lauren Gragg defeated Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the first round. Gragg lost 6-0, 6-0 against Madison Memorial’s Julia Zhou in the semifinals.
Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland lost to Madison West’s Maddi Bremel 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Ellie Koopman lost to Madison West’s Abby Lin 6-0, 6-0 in at No. 3 singles. Middleton’s Julia Zhang defeated Oregon’s Joanie Sommers 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz lost to Middleton’s top duo 6-1, 6-1. Oregon’s No. 2 doubles team of Sam Schaefer and Jordan Streiff lost to another duo from Middleton 6-0, 6-1.
Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz lost to Verona’s Hannah Bertand and Zoe Qureshi 7-6 (9), 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.