Oregon swept Fort Atkinson 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and edged Monroe 4-3 on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Panthers lost duals to Middleton and Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Stoughton Invitational.
Oregon 7, Fort Atkinson 0
Jordana Burkeland won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 singles player Lauren Gragg won both of her sets by a score of 6-1. Ellie Koopman cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles. Joanie Sommers breezed to 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 4 singles.
Oregon’s No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz won 6-3, 6-1. Emma Schaefer and Jordan Streiff won their No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 6-0. Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz won 6-3, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles.
Stoughton Invitational
Sommers lost her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 7-6 against Badger’s Emma Fassano. Mikkelson and Wirtz lost 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in No. 3 doubles versus Badger.
Oregon 4, Monroe 3
The Panthers beat the Cheesemakers on the road.
Gragg (No. 2 singles) and Sommers (No. 4 singles) won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0. Koopman won her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2.
Oregon’s No. 3 doubles team of Mikkelson and Wirtz won 6-4, 6-3.