The Oregon girls tennis team on Tuesday, Aug. 27, picked up a 4-3 win at home against Beaver Dam in its Badger Conference opener.
The Panthers went 2-1 in a quadrangular Wednesday, Aug. 21, at McFarland High School.
Oregon 4, Beaver Dam 3The Panthers improved to 3-1 on the season with a hard-fought dual victory over the Golden Beavers.
Oregon’s No. 2 doubles team of Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The No. 3 doubles team of Ella Wirtz and Sam Mikkelson won 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
The Panthers and Golden Beavers split the four singles matches. Oregon’s Lauren Gragg beat Lindsay Propst 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, and Joanie Sommers defeated Grayce Klawitter 6-4, 7-6 in No. 4 singles.
McFarland Quad
Oregon swept Portage and Ripon 7-0, and lost 4-3 against the host Spartans.
First-year coach Joan Mohr switched players throughout the quad, trying to find out where players would be best suited moving forward.
“I’m looking at their strokes specifically,” Mohr said. “Doubles tend to have players who are good at the net with short strokes and long volleys. Singles players are more baseliners, but I’m teaching them to come in more often.”
Gragg, Streiff and Schaefer started their seasons with three victories.
Gragg beat McFarland’s Laura Maudlin 6-3, 6-4 in No. 3 singles. She teamed with Gianna Schulz to win No. 1 doubles matches against Portage (6-1, 6-0) and Ripon (7-6, 6-3).
Streiff and Schaeffer won their No. 2 doubles matches 6-4, 6-2 against McFarland and 6-2, 6-4 against Portage. Streiff teamed with Sommers to win their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 against Ripon. Schaefer teamed with Mikkelson to win their No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 6-2 against Ripon.
Sommers also beat Portage’s Ruby Atkinson 6-1, 6-0 in No. 4 singles. Mikkelson and Wirtz won their No. 3 doubles match in three sets against McFarland.
Wirtz also swept Ripon’s Artessa Elliot 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Oregon singles players Anna Donovan, Jordan Burkeland and Ellie Koopman went 2-1, picking up wins against players from Portage and Ripon.
Donovan beat Portage’s Riley Wood 6-2, 6-3 and Ripon’s Lexi Tebon 6-2, 6-0. Burkeland outlasted Portage’s Britta McKinnon 6-0, 1-6, 10-3 and swept Ripon’s Halle Hadel 6-0, 6-0. Koopman beat Portage’s Kylie Owens 6-0, 6-1 and Ripon’s Emma Mott 6-2, 6-0.
The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Carleigh Roberts and Emma Yeakley won in three sets against Portage.