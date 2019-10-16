Oregon junior Zoe Rule had a hand in winning two of the four events the Panthers won in a 103-66 dual loss to Monroe/New Glarus on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Green County YMCA.
Rule won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:10.12. She teamed with freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh and junior Halle Bush to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.94.
“It felt really good because we have been chugging along this season,” Rule said. “Our competition is really hard this year. To win the 100 fly is really an honor because I’ve been working really hard this season.”
Oregon dropped to 3-4 in Badger South duals, but Rule is confident in the team’s sprint freestyle relay.
“I think our 200 free relay really has a great chance of placing and getting on the podium at the conference meet,” she said. “We have really good freestylers this year, especially with our new freshmen. We have been working really hard on sprinting.”
Block won the 50 freestyle in 28.7 seconds, just ahead of Monroe/New Glarus junior Francesca Schiro (28.89).
Oregon coach Michael Keleny said both Rule and Block have been consistent this season in each stroke they swim.
“They all swam hard, everyone is tired and a lot of girls are sick,” Keleny said. “We wanted them to be consistent, not give up and push through every race.”
Bush finished second in the 400 free (5:06.65) behind Monroe/New Glarus sophomore Morgan Erstad, who won the race in a school-record time of 4:43.85. Bush added a second-place finish in the 200 free (2:23.13).
Block took second in the 100 free (1:03.65), 0.52 of a second behind Schiro. Oregon junior Mattea Thomason took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.41), 2.2 seconds behind Monroe/New Glarus sophomore Karley Michels.
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay of Block, Rule, Marsh and junior Victoria Helvig finished second with a time of 2:14.76. Bush, Marsh and freshmen Jane Ciambrone and Hailey Sieren took second in the 400 free relay (4:33.35).
Oregon will compete in the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, then host rival Stoughton on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the final conference dual meet of the season.