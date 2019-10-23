Like most Oregon athletes, senior Michaela Rosga has always considered Stoughton the Panthers’ biggest rival.
The Panthers won eight of 11 events en route to a 101-69 victory over the Vikings on Tuesday night at the at the Oregon Community Pool.
With the win, Oregon finished the season 4-4 in Badger South Conference duals.
“Winning this on Senior Night, I appreciate it because I’m here with my team and they are cheering everyone on,” Rosga said. “I think it’s something to remember. It will definitely stick with me the rest of my life.”
“The girls wanted to win for the senior class,” Oregon coach Michael Keleny added. “They all swam hard and knew what it meant to everybody to finish the (dual) season like that.”
Oregon junior Claudia Schwartz missed the Panthers’ previous dual against Monroe/New Glarus because of an illness, but showed no ill-effects against the Vikings. She won the 100-meter butterfly (1:10.05) and the 400 freestyle (4:54.72).
Schwartz teamed with junior Zoe Rule and freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:10.12. Block, Rule, Schwartz and junior Halle Bush won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.02.
“It’s really fun to be winning this season with all of the new swimmers and the freshmen,” Schwartz said. To be winning at this point in the season three weeks before sectionals after training so hard, it’s really nice because we are so tired and dead from morning and night practices.”
Block took first in the 50 free (28.24) and second in the 100 free (1:02.54). Rule finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:39.16) and second in the 100 fly (1:11.65).
Bush won the 200 free (2:19.58), and classmate Mattea Thomason touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.27).
Half of the Oregon swimmers will taper for the Badger South Conference Meet on Nov. 2 in Stoughton, and the other half will taper for the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional a week later.
“A confidence boost like this to go into the conference meet is huge,” Keleny said. “They can ride that wave of confidence into conference and swim well there, too.”