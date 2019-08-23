Two relay teams for the Oregon/Belleville girls swim team on the brink of a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet return every swimmer from last year and are looking for a breakout performance this season.
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay team that took ninth at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Sectional returns sophomore Claudia Schwartz and juniors Mattea Thomason, Zoe Rule and Halle Bush. The quartet was four seconds away from qualifying for state.
Oregon/Belleville returns its entire 200 freestyle relay in Bush, Thomason, Rule and Schwartz that took 10th at the sectional and missed state by four seconds last season.
The Panthers finished seventh in a Badger South Conference that featured the state’s top two-ranked Division 2 teams in Madison Edgewood (No. 1) and McFarland (No. 2). The Crusaders won the Division 2 state title over the Spartans last year.
“I think we can place higher at conference than we did last year,” Oregon/Belleville coach Michael Keleny said. “If we can get a relay or individual to qualify for state, that would be a bonus.”
Oregon returns 12 letterwinners. Junior Victoria Helvig and Bush are captains. Keleny said the team’s strengths are in the backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 50 free.
Bush will lead the Panthers as a distance swimmer in the 200 free and 500 free.
“She has really good form and endurance from all of the triathlons she has done,” Keleny said.
Schwartz finished third in the 500 free (5:34.94) at the Badger South Conference meet last season.
She added a fifth-place finish in the 200 free (2:03.98).
Keleny noted Schwartz and Rule are versatile swimmers who can compete in any event. The top event for Rule is the backstroke, while Schwartz excels in the 50 free.
Sophomore Brooke White also will contribute in the free. Junior Caroline Rusch will be relied upon in the backstroke.
Izzy Block is one of five freshmen expected to contribute this year. Keleny said she will be featured in the 50 free.
The Panthers have seven new swimmers to the program in freshmen Noelle Marsh, Hailey Sieren, Emily Levesque, Jane Ciambrone and sophomores Emma Eisele and Claire Kruser.
Edgewood, which has won four Division 2 state championships, is the Badger South favorite once again, according to Keleny.
He also expects McFarland to be in the title hunt again.
“It’s always fun to see who wins that dual,” he said. “That is always the big talk. They are the favorites. Everyone else is competing for third place.”