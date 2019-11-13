Oregon’s 200-yard freestyle relay team will compete at the Division 1 state meet after finishing sixth at the Beloit Memorial Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Beloit.
Freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh teamed with sophomore Claudia Schwartz and junior Halle Bush to record a time of 1:41.86, a season-best by 2.4 seconds.
“They were trying for the (school) record and it was close,” Oregon coach Michael Keleny said. “I’m happy with a fast time like that.”
Oregon finished ninth in the 14-team sectional with 75 points. Sun Prairie captured the sectional title with 377.5 points.
Schwartz set a new school record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.03. She beat her season-best time by three seconds, but wound up 15th in the event.
Block and Schwartz teamed with juniors Zoe Rule and Mattea Thomason set a new season-best time by 4.2 seconds (1:52.17), but wound up eighth and 1.6 seconds behind the final state-qualifying spot.
“We dropped a lot of time in a lot of events,” Keleny said. “There were a lot of personal bests. They are happy with their times and it’s a good way to go out.”
Schwartz also took 15th in the 500 free (5:26.10), shattering her previous season-best time by 9.6 seconds. Bush, Marsh, Rule and Hailey Sieren broke their previous season-best time by five seconds in the 400 free relay (11th, 3:51.69).
Thomason took 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.23) and 20th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.25).
Block finished 14th in the 50 freestyle (25.10), and set a new season-best time in the 100 free (16th, 54.88).
Rule broke her previous season-best time by 2.4 seconds in the 100 butterfly (17th, 1:00.75), and placed 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.99).
Bush took 17th in the 200 free (2:04.95) and 19th in the 500 free (5:41.13).
Junior Victoria Helvig took 17th in the 100 back (1:03.09) and 25th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.55). Sophomore Brooke White placed 18th in the 200 free (2:05.94) and 25th in the 50 free (26.71).
Freshman Jane Ciambrone finished 20th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.33), a season-best time by 3.6 seconds.
Sieren was 25th in the 200 IM (2:36.24) and broke her previous personal-best time by 2.4 seconds in the 100 backstroke (26th, 1:09.54).
Marsh finished 27th in the 100 free (59.39).