Oregon’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh, sophomore Claudia Schwartz and junior Halle Bush finished 20th at the Division 1 state meet with a season-best time of 1:41.86 on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
The Panthers were one second away from breaking the school record in the event. Bush swam the fastest split of 25.01 seconds as the anchor.
The Panthers were seeded 23rd and moved up the rung at state.
“It felt great,” Schwartz said. “We didn’t break the (school) record, but we were close. We are getting there. Hopefully, next year.”
Even though Schwartz didn’t qualify for state in the 100 butterfly, she was honored to break the school record at the Beloit Memorial Sectional a week previous.
“I was so happy,” she said. “I didn’t even realize that I broke the record at first. Next year, I hope to break my record.”
Since joining the Division 1 field in 2012, Oregon has qualified for state in three events. Jenna Dobrinsky competed in the 500 freestyle and was a part of the 200 free relay in 2017.
“I hope by next year we are Division 2. If we are, we will be on the podium and way more people would be here,” Schwartz said. “We made it to Division 1 state and that is a good accomplishment.”