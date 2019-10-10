Madison Edgewood, the top-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, won 10 of 11 events to hand Oregon a 104-66 loss on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Oregon Community Pool.
The lone win for the Panthers came from junior Zoe Rule, who finished first in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:09.65. Oregon dropped to 3-3 in Badger South dual meets.
Edgewood (6-0 Badger South) has won four straight WIAA Division 2 state championships and has its sights set on the top prize once again.
“We have really set a standard where you have to earn a state title every year,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said. “You don’t just repeat it. At the end of the day, we have a young team with new girls, and this is our year to do what we want to do now.”
Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz and senior Maeve O’Driscoll each had a hand in winning four events.
Enz won the 200 individual medley (2:31) and 100 backstroke (1:09.81). O’Driscoll finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.27) and 400 freestyle (4:51.04).
Enz and O’Driscoll teamed with sophomores Claire Sweeney and Abby Reid to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.29. O’Driscoll and Sweeney teamed with senior DeeDee Walker and freshman Sophie Reed to take first in the 400 free relay (4:14.06).
Abby Reid also won two individual events – the 100 free (1:03.44) and 200 free (2:15.43).
The Crusaders’ 200 free relay team of Enz, Walker and the Reids took first with a time of 1:54.18.
Edgewood competed without Anna teDuits, who missed the meet because of a concussion, Schwabe said.
“What this team has been about this year is working on maintaining our culture and instilling our values,” Schwabe said. “There is a lot of ownership by the upperclassmen showing underclassmen the ropes and what we do to maintain that culture.”
Oregon freshman Izzy Block took second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.43) and 200 IM (2:36.83). Junior Halle Bush finished second in the 100 free (1:05.19) and 200 free (2:21.97).
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay team of Block, Rule, junior Victoria Helvig and freshman Noelle Marsh placed second with a time of 2:14.05. Block, Bush, Rule and Marsh also took second in the 200 free relay (1:56.80).
Bush and Marsh teamed with freshmen Jane Ciambrone and Hailey Sieren in the Panthers’ second-place 400 free relay (4:29.32).