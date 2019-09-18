The Oregon girls swimming team won five events against McFarland in a Badger South Conference home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 17, but lost 101-69.
Claudia Schwartz and Izzy Block each had a hand in three top finishes for the Panthers.
“It’s really exciting as a small team to be winning these events,” Schwartz said. “You expect the big teams with a lot of club swimmers to be winning. We are only one month into the season and we already doing better than last year.”
Oregon/Belleville is 2-2 in the Badger South and has four more conference duals remaining, including a matchup with Division 2’s top-ranked team in Madison Edgewood. McFarland, which came into Tuesday’s dual ranked No. 2 in Division 2, was the state runner-up and conference champion last season.
“A lot of the girls are sick right now,” Oregon coach Michael Keleny said. “The middle of the season is the hardest time and they came through and swam well.”
Schwartz won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:10.17, and Zoe Rule took second (1:11.94).
“I didn’t expect to win it, but I was hoping,” Schwartz said. “It really boosts your spirit when you win something you were not expecting to.”
Block finished first in the 50 free (28.58) and 100 free (1:03.38), while Halle Bush won the 200 free (2:19.63). Block, Bush, Rule and Schwartz won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:57.25.
“They race each other and compete against each other the most in that stroke,” Keleny said of the freestyle. “They are fighting for spots on relays. They know the competition is much bigger than last year for those relay spots.”
Schwartz also took second in the 400 free (4:58.82). Rule finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:13.19). Mattea Thomason placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.85), and the Panthers’ 400 free relay took second (4:35.11).
“I feel like our 200 free and 200 medley relays may go to state this year,” Schwartz said. “We are catching up with all the bigger and better teams such as Edgewood. We can keep up with them now, which is really fun knowing that maybe we have a chance at state.”