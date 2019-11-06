The Oregon girls swimming team’s 200-yard freestyle relay team has its sights set on qualifying for the Division 1 state meet.
The Panthers displayed their late-season strides in the event, finishing fourth on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Badger South Conference Meet in Stoughton. The quartet of freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh, and juniors Claudia Schwartz and Halle Bush finished with a time of 1:44.32, six seconds off of Edgewood’s conference-record time.
Oregon finished sixth as a team with 196.5 points. Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, rolled to the conference title with 522 points.
Schwartz took fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:35.71) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.05). Block took seventh in the 50 free (26.07).
Bush posted seventh-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:06.95) and in the 500 free (5:42.96). Block, Marsh, Schwartz and Block teamed with junior Zoe Rule in the seventh-place 200 medley relay (1:56.39).
Rule placed eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.33). Bush, Marsh, Rule and freshman Hailey Sieren took eighth in the 400 free relay (3:56.77).
Junior Mattea Thomason finished 11th in the 200 IM (2:30.74) and 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.58). Senior Victoria Helvig placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:07.59), and sophomore Brooke White finished 11th in the 200 free (2:11.13) and 18th in the 50 free (27.12). Marsh placed 16th in the 100 free (59.80).
Oregon will compete at the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional on Saturday.