The Oregon/Belleville girls swimming team had three relays finish in the top four at the Swimmin’ Women’s Relays in Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Oregon/Belleville finished seventh out of nine teams with 56 points. McFarland, last year’s Division 2 state runner-up, finished first with 164 points, edging defending state champion Madison Edgewood (152 points). Stoughton took third (112).
“We weren’t at this meet to compete for top spots,” Oregon/Belleville coach Michael Keleny said. “The girls all got to swim different events than they usually do and just have fun. We accomplished that. I was happy with how everyone swam and the effort put into the events. Having relays place was just a bonus.”
The Panthers’ 200-yard breaststroke and butterfly relay team of juniors Mattea Thomason, Zoe Rule, sophomore Claudia Schwartz and freshman Izzy Block finished third with a time of 2 minutes, 7.59 seconds. The 200 backstroke relay team of Rule, Schwartz, Block and Victoria Helvig also took third with a time of 1:58.50.
Oregon/Belleville’s 200 free freshman-sophomore relay team of Hailey Sieren, Lily Gebauer, Noelle Marsh and Brooke White placed fourth (1:52.45). The Panthers’ 200 free junior-senior relay team of Erin Newton, Michaela Rosga, Caroline Rusch and Halle Bush took fifth (1:56.33). Newton and Rosga also teamed with Thomason and Grace Kiesau to take fifth in the 100 free relay (55.80).