Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.