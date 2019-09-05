Oregon/Belleville freshman Izzy Block is making an immediate impact for the Panthers.
Block won four events Tuesday, Sept. 3, to help Oregon/Belleville beat Monona Grove 102.5-67.5 in a dual at the Oregon Community Pool.
Block won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.71 seconds and the 100 free in 1:04.47.
She teamed with Claudia Schwartz, Mattea Thomason and Zoe Rule to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:10.70. Block, Schwartz, Rule and Halle Bush won the 200 free relay in 1:57.50.
“It feels really good as a freshman coming in swimming against juniors and seniors,” Block said. “It feels good to win even though we have a small team. We have good swimmers, and that’s all that matters.”
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Badger South) dominated the meet, winning eight of the 11 events.
“They were prepared for it and swam hard,” Oregon/Belleville coach Michael Keleny said. “They did what they had to do to beat a team that has more girls.”
Keleny said Block has already become a leader by example.
“She holds the girls together and pushes them,” he said. “The times are great, but it’s her team effort that is even better.”
Oregon/Belleville swept the top three spots in the 100 butterfly and 400 free. Schwartz won the event in 1:11.52, followed by Rule and Victoria Helvig.
Rule took first in the 200 individual medley (2:38.70).
Bush took first in the 400 free (5:05.48), followed by freshmen teammates Brooke White and Jane Ciambrone.
Bush teamed with Helvig and freshmen Hailey Sieren and Noelle Marsh to win the 400 free relay (4:36.25).
“We have a lot of depth,” Keleny said. “That whole freshman class and the sophomores are so versatile that it allows us to have a meet like this.”
Helvig finished second in the 100 back (1:15.30) and Schwartz placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.07).
Bush added a second-place finish in the 200 free (2:20.60).