Bobby Nichols has been named the new head coach of the Oregon varsity girls soccer team.
Nichols replaces Nelson Brownell, who moved out of state after the 2019 season.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to enhance the already impressive academic and athletic performance of our current and future athletes at Oregon,” Nichols said in a press release obtained by the Observer. “A great soccer coach requires being a dedicated and organized individual with strong leadership skills, excellent communication skills and the ability to build relationships among athletes, coaches, administrators and community members. I cannot wait to get started.”
Nichols, a Missouri native, played collegiately at NCAA Division II Missouri Southern State University. For the past 27 years, he has held coaching positions at Missouri Southern State, Sedalia Smith-Cotton High School (MO), Edgewood College, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Milton High School and Wisconsin Rush (Yahara-MYSC) Soccer Club.
Nichols coached the girls soccer team at Milton for 18 years, and coached the Red Hawks’ boys soccer team for five years.
“Coach Nichols comes to Oregon as a highly-respected coach who has worked and had success across a variety of levels of soccer” OHS athletic director Mike Carr said in a press release. “He has had a positive impact on student-athletes throughout his career. We are confident that with his extensive coaching experience, his passion for working with young people and his love of the game, he will continue to build on our championship soccer tradition.”
Nichols has been on the faculty at Milton for 25 years. He holds an undergraduate degree in physical education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. He is also licensed by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Oregon finished last season 18-0-1, winning their second Division 2 state championship in their fifth straight state tournament appearance. The Panthers were ranked 24th in the nation by USA Today.
Oregon returns 14 letterwinners from last year’s squad.