Olson shines for Icebergs in losses
Aeryn Olson scored two goals last week, but the Icebergs girls hockey co-op dropped a pair of games.
The Icebergs lost an overtime nail-biter 3-2 to Wisconsin Valley Union on Friday, Dec. 20, at Ice Hawks Arena in Stevens Point. The Icebergs were coming off a 4-1 Badger Conference loss to the Rock County Fury on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
The Icebergs (0-8-1) will look to pick up their first win when they play Northland Pines on Friday, Dec. 27, in the Rhinelander Tournament.
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Icebergs 2, OT
The Icebergs got off to a fast start, but Cadie Ash scored a goal at the 5:14 mark of overtime to hand the co-op a loss.
The Icebergs got on the board first when Izzy Newton scored off assists from Sydney Schipper and Kylie Babcock just 3:05 into the game.
Olson scored a go-ahead goal at the 9:26 mark of the second period to give the Icebergs a 2-1 lead. Wisconsin Valley Union’s Lyndsey Glodosky tied the game a little more than three minutes later to tie it.
Wisconsin Valley Union outshot the Icebergs 35-21. Icebergs goaltender Cora Zimmerman had 32 saves.
Rock County 4, Icebergs 1
Anika Einbeck had a goal and two assists to lead the Fury past the Icebergs.
Olson scored on the power play goal off passes from Schipper and Newton at the 11:47 mark of the first period, but Rock County netted four unanswered goals.
The Fury outshot Icebergs 45-19. Icebergs goaltender Aren Gruner had 41 saves.