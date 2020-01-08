The Icebergs girls hockey co-op is riding its first winning streak of the season after a pair of Badger Conference victories.
The Icebergs shut out Beaver Dam 3-0 on Monday, Jan. 6, at McFarland Community Ice Arena, and scored five unanswered goals in a 7-3 road win over the Badger Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Icebergs 3, Beaver Dam 0
The Icebergs (3-10-1, 2-4 Badger) peppered Beaver Dam’s Abby Okon with shots from all angles, but the junior goaltender stood tall for most of the game.
Okon finished with 84 saves, but three shots went past her in the final two periods. The Icebergs outshot the Golden Beavers 87-11.
Oregon junior Izzy Newton hit the post two minutes into the second, but had a goal and an assist in the period.
Stoughton junior Rachel Louis hit the left post and the puck clanged off the iron to Newton, who dished it to Stoughton freshman Carley O’Neil for a goal with 8:40 left in the second. Newton scored five minutes later off a pretty backhand pass by Aeryn Olson.
“We moved it around a lot,” Newton said. “We had a bunch of girls play and had a lot of fun in the offensive zone. We had a forward in front trying to block the goalie’s view, and defensemen shot.”
Okon made 36 saves in the second, while the Beavers’ offense did not record a shot in the period.
Hallie Hefel rifled a shot into the top left corner of the net with 11:16 left in the third period to cap the scoring.
Stoughton’s Abby Seybold and Aven Gruner combined on the shutout in net. Seybold made nine saves in the third period, and Gruner made two stops in the first.
Beaver Dam (0-7, 0-3) killed off a penalty in the second period, but went 0-for-4 on the power play in the third.
Icebergs 7, Badger Lightning 3
Newton recorded a hat trick in a 3:08 span of the third period to power the Icebergs to a win at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.
Several Stoughton players played key roles in the victory.
Junior Sydney Schipper collected her third assist of the game on Newton’s first goal. Senior Taylor Nisius assisted on Newton’s second goal, and Hefel assisted on the third goal.
Freshman Alex Short capped the scoring with 2:15 left in the third off an assist from sophomore Samantha Nelson.
Hefel scored on the power play off an assist from Schipper to tie it at 3 with 54 seconds left in the second period. The Icebergs went 1-for-7 on the power play, but killed all four penalties.
Louis opened the scoring 1:59 into the game. Olson scored at the 6:19 mark of the first period off an assist from Schipper to give the Icebergs a 2-0 lead.
The Lightning’s Allison Knull scored a minute later, and Bella Bowden scored twice to give the home team its only lead of the game. Kaitlyn Edler made 42 saves for the Lightning.
The Icebergs finished with a 49-28 advantage in shots. Gruner made 25 saves.